Five-Match Unbeaten Streak Comes to an End at the Hands of FC Tulsa, Visitors Win 1-0 at Keyworth Stadium

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC saw their five-match unbeaten streak come to an end on Saturday night, falling to FC Tulsa 1-0 on home turf. Aaron Bibout would score the only goal of the night, a 14th-minute goal off of a corner kick.

Head Coach Danny Dichio featured a heavily rotated squad from Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Tampa Bay Rowdies in St. Petersburg. Only Stephen Carroll, Matt Sheldon, Maxi Rodriguez, and Connor Rutz are the only players that remain in the lineup from Wednesday.

Detroit started the match on the attack, having a great opportunity just four minutes into the game. Le Rouge was awarded a free kick from just around 30 yards out, and the ball was beautifully driven into the six-yard box, but Detroit City couldn't get control of it, leading to Tulsa clearing it out.

Nate Steinwascher, returning to the starting XI, was called into action in the 13th minute. A shot from just outside the box forced Steinwascher into a diving save, pushing the ball out for a corner. On the ensuing corner, Aaron Bibout got a great shot on net and converted, giving Tulsa the 1-0 lead just 14 minutes into the match.

For Tulsa, the game became more chippy from that point, as they picked up two yellow cards in quick succession. Harvey St Clair picked up the match's first yellow card in the 22nd minute, and Boubacar Diallo picked up a yellow card in the 27th.

Detroit would have another outstanding opportunity in the 31st minute, as Connor Rutz's header inside the box was sent just wide of the post.

Detroit City was awarded a corner kick in the 38th minute. On the corner, Stephen Carroll got a head on the ball, but just like Rutz's, it was sent just wide of the post.

Going into the half, Detroit City struggled to sustain anything in the attacking third. Coming out of the half, Dichio made two changes to try to change the momentum. Ben Morris and Devon Amoo-Mensah came on for Victor Bezerra and Stephen Carroll.

DCFC had a brilliant opportunity in the 52nd minute as Connor Rutz fed a ball perfectly into the box to Maxi Rodriguez, but his shot was sent just wide of the near post.

FC Tulsa would pick up another yellow card in the 54th minute, as Aaron Bibout was the offender this time.

After a late challenge to Devon Amoo-Mensah, Harvey St Clair would be sent off with his second yellow of the night in the 66th minute. Detroit City would be up a man for the last 24 minutes of the match.

Two more substitutions were made in the 73rd minute as Yazeed Matthews came on for Jeciel Cedeño, and Laurent Kissiedou made his Detroit City debut, replacing Matt Sheldon.

Detroit City had plentiful opportunities in the second half, but they struggled to get a shot on target.

The final substitution of the night came in the 85th minute when James Murphy was substituted for Ryan Williams.

FC Tulsa went on the counterattack in the 88th minute, as a one-on-one opportunity made its way into the box, but another brilliant save from Steinwasher kept this game at 1-0 heading into stoppage time.

Detroit spent most of the eight minutes of stoppages in the attacking third. In the second minute of stoppages, Maxi Rodriguez redirected a shot in the box, but that shot forced the Tulsa keeper into an incredible save, denying Detroit an equalizer.

Detroit City would be denied a third straight victory, as FC Tulsa would claim all three points.

Three of the next four DCFC games will be played on home turf, with Le Rouge returning to the Keyworth pitch next Saturday against Eastern Conference opponent Hartford Athletic. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

Detroit City Starters: Nate Steinwascher, Alex Villanueva, Michael Bryant, Stephen Carroll (46'), Matt Sheldon (73'), Ryan Williams (85'), Abdoulaye Diop, Maxi Rodriguez, Jeciel Cedeño (73'), Victor Bezerra (46'), Connor Rutz

Detroit City Substitutions: James Murphy (85'), Ben Morris (46'), Brett Levis, Laurent Kissiedou (73'), Yazeed Matthews (73'), Devon Amoo-Mensah (46'), Carlos Saldaña

