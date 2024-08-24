FC Tulsa Finish Out August with Three Points on the Road

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







DETROIT - FC Tulsa get a gritty three points on the road in Detroit

FC Tulsa got off to a quick start in Detroit on Saturday night. Within the first 30 seconds of the match, Forward Diogo Pacheco already fired off the first shot of the night.

In the first fifteen minutes the squad took four shots on target. In the 14th minute, Defender Alexis Souahy hit the crossbar off a corner kick from Diogo Pacheco before Forward Aaron Bibout got a foot on the ball and sent it into the back of the net, giving the visiting team a one goal advantage.

Aaron Bibout was on loan to Detroit City FC from the LA Galaxy last season for five matches. Tonight, he notched his first goal of the season for FC Tulsa after being acquired late last week on loan from the Galaxy. "I'm so happy for my first goal with the club. I'm excited to make this playoff run and see how far we can go," said Bibout after the match.

FC Tulsa took the only shots on target in the first half and outshot the home side seven to two. The visiting team held only 40% possession in the first half but managed to keep Detroit City FC off the board.

FC Tulsa racked up 11 fouls to Detroit City FC's four in the first half. Two of the FC Tulsa fouls resulted in yellow cards for Harvey St Clair, in the 22nd minute, and for Boubacar Diallo, in the 27th minute.

The second half kicked off with the home team making two substitutions hoping to break through and get on the board. Detroit City FC took 12 shots in the second half to FC Tulsa's two. Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda made a handful of saves to keep Detroit off the board.

In the 66th minute, Defender Harvey St Clair received his second yellow of the night which caused FC Tulsa to play a man down for the rest of the match. Detroit City FC only received one yellow card on 12 fouls while FC Tulsa racked up 21 fouls.

The fourth official indicated there would be six minutes of stoppage time for the second half and Detroit CIty FC took advantage of them. In the 91st minute, Johan Peñaranda had a massive save off a shot from Ben Morris that kept the clean sheet for FC Tulsa.

After the match, Head Coach Mario Sanchez was understandably proud of the guys saying, "The entire team fought hard for 90 minutes! The attitude, determination and commitment to each other was outstanding. So proud of these guys "

Goals:

13' TUL - A. Bibout

Cards:

22' TUL - H. St Clair

27' TUL - B. Diallo

54' TUL - A. Bibout

66' TUL - H. St Clair (Red Card)

70' DET - A. Diop

90+7' TUL - D. Pacheco

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Penaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Aaron Bibout, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco (Subs Used: Rashid Tetteh, Alex Dalou, Owen Damm)

DET: Nate Steinwascher, Matthew Sheldon, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant, Alex Villanueva, Maxi Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Diop, Ryan Williams, Connor Rutz, Victor Bezerra, Jeciel Cedeno (Subs Used: Devon Amoo-Mensah, Ben Morris, Laurent Kissiedou, Yazeed Matthews, James Murphy)

Up Next: FC Tulsa return to ONEOK Field on Sunday, September 1st at 5:00 p.m to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The club is hosting their first ever family night where kids under 12 can get in free with a paid adult (limit 3 kids per adult), courtesy of Bank of Oklahoma. For more information and to purchase tickets, email tickets@fctulsa.com, call 918-727-2231 or visit the box office starting at 3pm on matchday.

