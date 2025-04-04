San Antonio and Phoenix Will Face off on CBS!: Hat Trick

April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship's 2025 national TV slate will kick off with San Antonio FC facing Phoenix Rising FC on Sunday. Hat Trick co-hosts Paityn Tabor and Datti Jinkiri give you the scoop on what you need to know ahead of the action.

