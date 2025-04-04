San Antonio and Phoenix Will Face off on CBS!: Hat Trick
April 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship's 2025 national TV slate will kick off with San Antonio FC facing Phoenix Rising FC on Sunday. Hat Trick co-hosts Paityn Tabor and Datti Jinkiri give you the scoop on what you need to know ahead of the action.
