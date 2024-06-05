Salas Hits RBI Triple, But Peoria Wins

June 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) hit an RBI triple, but the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals affiliate) topped the TinCaps, 7-3, at Parkview Field on Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne (23-30) built a 3-0 lead with two runs in the first, including the run-scoring triple by Salas, and another in the fifth. Right fielder Tyler Robertson added an RBI single in the first. Later, shortstop Jay Beshears (No. 27 Padres prospect) provided a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

TinCaps starting pitcher Jagger Haynes turned in a quality start. He kept the Chiefs scoreless through 5 2/3 innings before Leonardo Bernal (No. 7 Cardinals prospect) belted a game-tying, three-run homer. Over six innings, the left-hander struck out six and only walked one.

Peoria (18-35) pushed in front with two runs in the seventh and then one each in the eighth, on a Bernal solo home run, and ninth.

Robertson had a team-high two hits, extending his hitting streak to seven games and on-base streak to 10. Meanwhile, center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) reached base for a 13th consecutive game as he was hit by a pitch, singled, and walked. He also stole his Midwest League-leading 27th base of the season.

Next Game: Thursday, June 6 vs. Peoria (7:05pm)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Fernando Sanchez (Fort Wayne debut)

- Chiefs Probable Starter: LHP Cooper Hjerpe (No. 6 Cardinals prospect)

Watch: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.