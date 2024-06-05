DeLeo's Blast Leads Carp to Win

June 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - Jake DeLeo crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Sky Carp to a 4-3 victory Wednesday evening over the Lake County Captains.

DeLeo's blast capped the win over the first-place Captains, and was supported by an outstanding pitching performance.

Nigel Belgrave (2-0) picked up the victory after pitching two scoreless innings to close out the game, while Jacob Miller allowed just two runs in six innings of work.

Torin Montgomery gave the Sky Carp a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the first inning, and later Jorge Caballero came up with a clutch two-out RBI hit that tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning.

The Captains scored a run in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for DeLeo's big blast.

GAME NOTABLES

- Raquel Nortier provided a terrific rendition of the National Anthem.

- Johnson Tractor had a group outing of 250 employees populate the Hard Rock Rockin' Right Party Deck.

- Miller completed his first quality start of the season.

WANT TO GO? WHO: Captains at Sky Carp

WHEN : Thursday, 4 p.m. (Gates open at 3:30 for the doubleheader)

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium

TICKETS: Available online at skycarp.com

AUDIO BROADCAST : Available on skycarp.com

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

PROMOTIONS: Thirsty Thursday will be in full force during the doubleheader, with discounted Coors Light and Busch Light in both draft and can.

On Friday, our friends from Campbell's Snacks will give away 1,000 Poopsie Beach Towels to fans attending the game.

Saturday is E.R.A.s Night, with the chance to win a pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets. We will also have a fabulous post-game fireworks show!

Sunday is Sunday Family Funday, with kids 12 and under able to run the bases following the game, and families playing catch in the outfield after the base race.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

