Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing)

June 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 l Game # 53

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (28-24) at Dayton Dragons (25-27)

RH Luis Carrasco (1-1, 3.00) vs. RH Javi Rivera (3-2, 5.19)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the second game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 12-8 over their last 20 games. Lansing is 7-1 over their last eight games.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lansing 9, Dayton 2. The Dragons led 2-0 through five innings before Lansing exploded for three runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh, hitting three home runs over those two innings. Ryan Cardona tossed five scoreless innings for Dayton, matching a career high with nine strikeouts. Dragons pitchers struck out a season-high 17 batters in the loss. Hector Rodriguez had a solo home run leading off the bottom of the first for Dayton.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 5 1/2 games behind Lake County, the East Division leader.

Another Honor for Lyons : Dayton pitcher Jared Lyons was named today as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for May. On Monday, Lyons was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month. He went 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts in May. Dragons infielder Sal Stewart was named Reds Minor League Player of the Month for May. Stewart hit.292 with two home runs and 13 RBI.

Change to Starting Rotation : The Dragons have moved to a five-man rotation after utilizing a six-man rotation up to this point in 2024. Jared Lyons, batting arm soreness, will not pitch in this series. Ryan Cardona, Tuesday night's starter, will start the game on Sunday.

Team Notes

Since May 12 (20 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.43 ERA, best in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons are 7-2 when their starting pitcher goes six innings; 16-8 when the starter goes 5+; 18-11 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,001).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 17 games is batting.344 (21 for 61) with two home runs, 11 RBI, three doubles, and 10 walks.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 13 games is batting.364 (20 for 55) with one home run, two doubles, and three RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in his last four starts has allowed just three runs in 23 innings (1.17 ERA, 12 H, 7 BB, 28 SO). Lyons missed his most recent scheduled start on Sunday due to arm soreness.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted three straight scoreless outings covering 16.2 innings, with 24 strikeouts and only eight hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11.2 innings, allowing five hits, no walks, with 9 SO.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed six straight scoreless outings covering 11.2 innings (1-0, 3 Sv), allowing two hits with 23 strikeouts.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last four outings: 6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER (both runs were scored by "free runners" in extra innings), 3 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing LH Will Johnston (2-1, 3.27) at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (2-3, 5.12)

Friday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Grant Judkins (1-3, 3.82) at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.23)

Saturday, June 8 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (3-2, 3.95) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, June 9 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-0, 4.07) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-2, 3.96)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.