Dragons Jared Lyons Named MWL Pitcher of the Month for May

June 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons pitcher Jared Lyons was named today as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for May.

It was the second major award of the week for Lyons. On Tuesday, he was named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May.

Lyons had a sensational month as a starting pitcher, making four appearances. He went 3-0 with a 1.17 earned run average. Lyons allowed just three runs in 23 innings (two of the runs scored with two outs in his final inning of the month). Lyons allowed just 12 hits and seven walks in May while striking out 28. On the year, Lyons is 3-1 with a 2.82 ERA in eight starts. Lyons was the Reds 14th round draft pick in 2022 out of George Mason University.

Lyons is the fifth Dragons hurler to earn a Midwest League Pitcher of the Month award since 2005. Previous winners included Tyler Mahle (July, 2015), James Marinan (September, 2021), Joe Boyle (May, 2022), and Julian Aguiar (May, 2023). The Dragons have had three MWL Player of the Month winners since 2005. They are Brian O'Grady (June, 2015), Jose Siri (July, 2017), Blake Dunn (April, 2023).

