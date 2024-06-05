Kernels and Kernels Foundation Announce 2024 Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship Winners: Ellie Hance and Wyatt Vlasek

June 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Kernels Foundation are pleased to announce Ellie Hance and Wyatt Vlasek are the 2024 Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship recipients. They will be recognized during a pre-game ceremony prior to the June 30th Kernels game against Beloit.

Ellie Hance graduated from Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School and plans on attending the University of Iowa as she pursues a career in the medical profession. Wyatt Vlasek graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie Community High School and plans on attending Iowa State University to earn an Industrial Technology degree. Both recipients are active community volunteers and have demonstrated remarkable leadership during their time in high school.

Nick Adenhart was a bright young pitcher who played for the Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2006 and was a rising star in the Los Angeles Angels organization. Only hours after Nick's 2009 season debut on the mound for the Angels, a drunk driver tragically killed him on April 9, 2009 at age 22.

Nick's family continues to honor him with the awarding of two $1,000 scholarships in his memory. The Kernels Foundation is privileged to administer the scholarships on behalf of Nick's family.

