TinCaps Game Information: June 5 vs. Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-29) @ Peoria Chiefs (17-35)

Wednesday, June 5 | 7:05pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind.

LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Quinn Matthews (No. 20 Cardinals prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: The Chiefs won in 10 innings, 6-5.

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 11 extra-inning games, the most in all of Minor League Baseball... The TinCaps have played 20 one-run games, the most among all High-A clubs.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was founded in 1993, the club has had 224 alumni go on to reach the big leagues, including more than 40 in MLB so far this year. The list features All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), Max Fried (2013-14), David Bednar (2016-17), Ty France, and Miles Mikolas (2010), plus rookies Jackson Merrill and Graham Pauley (2023). Adam Mazur, who pitched in 12 games for the TinCaps last year, debuted with the Padres on Tuesday, tossing 6 innings of 1-run ball against the Angels.

KNOW YOUR FOE: This is Peoria's first visit here since 2019... To go back further in time, TinCaps pitching coach Thomas Eshelman, as a member of the Quad Cities River Bandits in 2015 (then a rookie in the Astros organization) started against the Chiefs, who at the time featured Óscar Mercado, Paul DeJong, and Harrison Bader.

FAMOUS FIRST PITCHES: Former B1G men's basketball Defensive Player of the Year Rapheal Davis is throwing out a first pitch tonight. Davis, who graduated from nearby South Side High School and then Purdue, is now an analyst with the Big Ten Network. Davis is also the founder of "The Crew Life" non-profit organization that gives back to the community by pushing kids forward through sports and mentorship. The Crew Life has sponsored a group of 20 kids in attendance tonight... Last night, Brayton Thomas from Bishop Dwenger High School threw out a ceremonial first pitch as he was recognized by the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association as the area's high school Player of the Year. The left-handed pitcher has led the Saints to the semi-state round of the IHSAA Tournament on Saturday against New Prairie in Class 3A. He's committed to IU and is an MLB Draft prospect.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 16 of their 23 wins.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps won 7 consecutive games from May 15-22, marking the team's longest winning streak since 2015.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers are 1st in the MWL in caught stealing % at 30% (the league average is 21%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 2nd in CS (13 of 29) and Ethan Salas ranks 7th (10).

HOMER BUSH JR: 26 stolen bases, 2nd most in MWL... Has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games.

TYLER ROBERTSON: 6-game hitting streak and 9-game on-base streak.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: 8 home runs, 7th in MWL... 4 consecutive games with an extra-base hit and an RBI... 3 consecutive games with a home run (4 total in span). The last TinCap to homer in 3 consecutive games was Graham Pauley last July. The last to homer in 4 consecutive games was Jhonatan Peña in 2016... The franchise record for consecutive games with a homer is 5 (Nick Hundley, 2006).

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets on sale now. The event is set to feature MLB legends Nick Swisher and Jake Arrieta, as well as softball/women's baseball stars Jocelyn Alo and Alex Hugo.

