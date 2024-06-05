Rivera Pitches Dragons to 4-1 Win on Wednesday

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton starting pitcher Javi Rivera allowed just one run over seven strong innings as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 4-1 on Wednesday night in a game shortened by rain to eight innings.

A crowd of 7,390 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons and Lugnuts have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Game Summary :

Lansing got the scoring started with one run in the top of the first inning, breaking a string of 16.2 consecutive scoreless innings for Dayton starting pitcher Javi Rivera.

The Dragons tied the game in the second inning when Carlos Jorge walked with two outs, went to second on a bunt single by Ethan O'Donnell, stole third, and scored on the same play on a throwing error by Lansing catcher Cole Conn.

In the third, the Dragons took the lead. Logan Tanner ripped a double to the left-center field fence and scored with one out on a single to center by Jay Allen II to put the Dragons in front, 2-1. The Dragons added a run in the sixth when Sal Stewart stole home after an unsuccessful pickoff throw to first base to make 3-1.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the eighth when Allen singled, went to second when Cade Hunter walked, and scored on a single by Stewart to make it 4-1.

Rivera worked seven innings, the longest start by a Dragons pitcher since September 8, 2021, when Christian Roa pitched seven frames at Lake County. Rivera (4-2) allowed just three hits and one run with two walks and nine strikeouts to earn the win, throwing 96 pitches. Rivera retired 14 in a row at one point.

Luis Mey earned his fifth save by pitching a perfect top of the eighth inning, notching two strikeouts. The game was stopped due to heavy rain before a pitch was thrown in the top of the ninth. After a delay of 30 minutes with heavy rain continuing, umpires declared the game final.

The Dragons gained one game on first place Lake County, which lost to Beloit. The Dragons are four and one-half games behind Lake County with 13 games to play in the first half season.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Allen was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Up Next : The Dragons (26-27) host Lansing (28-25) in the third game of the series at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday at 7:05 pm. Johnathan Harmon (2-3, 5.12) will start for Dayton against Lansing's Will Johnston (2-1, 3.27). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

