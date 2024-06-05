Rally Rattlers Win Late Again

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers scored four times in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally from a 5-2 deficit for a 6-5 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Luis Lara celebrated his return to the Wisconsin lineup with two hits and three RBI, including the go-ahead two-run single in the eighth.

Quad Cities (23-30) scored twice in the top of the second inning to grab the early lead. Wisconsin starting pitcher Tate Kuehner walked the lead-off batter and gave up a double to begin the inning. Spencer Nivens drove in both runners with a one-out single.

Kuehner didn't give up much else for the rest of his outing. The left-hander went six innings for the first time as a professional. He allowed four hits, walked two, and struck out eight. The eight strikeouts matched his single-game high as a pro.

The Timber Rattlers (34-19) needed help to get to Quad Cities starting pitcher Ben Kudrna. Lara, who had been activated from the Wisconsin Injured List before Wednesday's game after leaving a game against Beloit on May 18 with a lacerated finger, was at the plate with two outs and a runner at second when he hit a high fly ball to right. However, Jean Ramirez never saw the ball of the bat and couldn't find it. The ball dropped in front of him for an RBI double for Wisconsin's first run.

Matt Wood, who was 2-for-2 with two walks in the game as he moved his current hitting streak to eight games, tied the score with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Kudrna left the game after six innings with two runs allowed, three walks, and five strikeouts and his teammates put him in line for the win with a late power surge against the Wisconsin bullpen.

Ramirez lined the first pitch from Stiven Cruz into the corner in right for a double and an error on the play put Ramirez at third with no outs. Cruz retired the next two batters on two pitches while keeping Ramirez at third. There would be no keeping Ramriez at third through the end of the inning as Brett Squires hit a homer to right on a 1-2 pitch to give the River Bandits a 4-2 lead.

Carson Roccaforte extended the River Bandits lead to 5-2 with a lead-off homer in the top of the eighth.

Wisconsin rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning when Brandon Johnson took over on the mound for the River Bandits. Luke Adams started the frame with a single with Wood drawing a walk. One out later, Tayden Hall drew a walk to load the bases. Eduarqui Fern á ndez followed with a walk to force in Adams to bring Wisconsin to within 5-3.

Jheremy Vargas was next. He lined a 1-2 pitch to left to drive in Wood to cut the deficit to one run and chase Johnson from the game. That set up Natanael Garabitos to face Lara.

Garabitos got ahead of Lara with two quick strikes. Then, Lara grounded the next pitch into right for a single. Hall scored the tying run with Fern á ndez beating the throw from Ramirez to score the go-ahead run.

Aaron Rund went out for the top of the ninth inning as Wisconsin's third pitcher of the game and tossed a 1-2-3 inning to earn his first save in affiliated ball. Rund closed out the game with a called strike three to seal Wisconsin's fourth last at bat victory of their current homestand. The Rattlers are 6-2 in the first eight games of this homestand with four games left at Neuroscience Group Field before they head out on the road to end the first half.

In the first-half West Division Playoff race, Wisconsin pushed their lead to two games over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Kernels are scheduled to play a road game with the Great Lakes Loons tonight.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. K.C. Hunt (1-0, 4.50) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Quad Cities has named Steven Zobac (2-4, 4.70) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

You are welcome to experience the Carcade and various other interactive video game opportunities for gamers of every experience level at the ballpark as part of Video Game Night. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be broadcast on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

