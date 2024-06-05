Great Lakes Throttle Three Homers Crush Cedar Rapids 10-3

MIDLAND, Mich. - Nick Biddison, Thayron Liranzo, and Noah Miller all went yard for the Great Lakes Loons (28-25) in a 10-run 10-hit performance, a 10-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (31-21) on a 74-degree cloudy Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

Great Lakes snapped a three-game losing streak and tied their season-high for homers in a game with three. Nick Biddison capped off a six-run third inning with his first homer of the season. Biddison's bomb went 402 feet and had a 100 mph exit velocity.

Insurance came in a big way. Thayron Liranzo climbed back down 0-2, demolishing a payoff pitch from left-hander Rafael Marcano in the sixth. It went 441 feet to deep center field. The Dodgers No. 8 prospect has six home runs, three from both sides of the plate. Liranzo against lefties has a 1.124 OPS in 36 at-bats with 11 hits.

Noah Miller, the former Kernel, tacked on a solo shot in the seventh, a 391-foot blast over the right field fence.

Along with the power offensively came a stellar pitching performance from Jackson Ferris. The left-hander struck out a career-high 10 batters. Ferris had multiple strikeouts in four of the five innings completed. Livan Reinoso worked the next two scoreless, and Kelvin Bautista struck out the side in the eighth.

Great Lakes' first four runs came off three hits and an error in the bottom of the third. Chris Newell and Luis Rodriguez delivered RBI singles along, with a double steal that saw Jake Gelof take second and Newell home.

Rounding Things Out

Chris Newell becomes the 13th Loons all-time with a 10+ home run and 10+ stole base season, done, in 51 games played.

Up Next

With the series tied at one, game three is tomorrow, Thursday, June 6th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Thursday is Margaritaville: A Tribute to the Legendary Jimmy Buffet presented by the Garpiel Group, and a Thirsty Thursday brought to you by JP O'Sullivan.

