Saints Finish up Roadtrip with 7-0 Loss to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The St. Paul Saints had chances early but could never get the big hit. They fanned a season high 17 times, second most in franchise history in a nine inning game, and were blanked by the Indianapolis Indians 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. The Saints loss drops them to 8-6 on the season.

José De León got the spot start after Brent Headrick was called up to the Minnesota Twins, and he was sharp in his 3.0 innings of work. After allowing the first two men to reach in the first, De León got a double play and a fly out to end the inning. He retired the side in order in the second and after giving up a leadoff double in the third, retired the next three hitters to end his day. De León went 3.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one.

The Saints had an opportunity in the first when Matt Wallner walked and Joey Gallo singled to right, but Hunter Stratton fanned the next three hitters.

In the second, the Saints threatened again loading the bases with two outs, but Gallo struck out to end the inning.

With the game scoreless in the fourth, the Indians got on the board first off Cole Sands. Travis Swaggerty led off the inning with a single to center. Malcom Nuñez walked putting runners at first and second. With two outs, Tyler Heineman hit a three-run homer to right, his first of the season, giving the Indians a 3-0 lead.

The Indians put the game away in the seventh. After Trevor Megill fanned the first two hitters of the inning, he walked the next three to load the bases. On a 1-2 pitch, Malcom Nuñez hit a grand slam to center, his first of the season, making it 7-0.

Gallo finished his third Major League rehab game going 1-5 with a single.

The Saints have Monday off and return to action on Tuesday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) at 6:37 p.m. at CHS Field. Both teams are TBA. The game can be see on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, Bally Sports Live app, MiLB.TV, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

