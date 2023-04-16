Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 16 vs. Buffalo

Buffalo Bisons (5-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (5-8)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

RHP Drew Hutchison (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (1-1, 6.30)

HOT WWWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings won their fourth straight game after defeating Buffalo, 7-6, on Jackie Robinson Day yesterday for what was their 200th win against the Thruway Rival dating back to 1990...2B Darren Baker continues his scorching hot streak after collecting another three hits in the win, going 3-for-5 on the day...RF Nomar Mazara, DH Wilson Garcia, and CF Cody Wilson all picked up a pair of knocks Saturday afternoon...Rochester collected 12 hits in the win, none of which were for extra bases...after RHP Wily Peralta logged 2.1 IP surrendering five runs, the Red Wings' bullpen would record the 6.2 innings of work allowing just one earned run...RHP Jordan Weems secured his first save of the year, working a clean 9th...RHP Cory Abbott gets the ball for the Wings today, and with it, a chance to be the first Wings pitcher to tally two wins this season.

KNOCK CITY: Dating back to Wednesday, the Red Wings lead all of professional baseball with 57 hits, six more than the next highest (COL - 51)...this comes after recording an International League-low hit total through the first nine games of the season (52)

Over the last seven days, their 68 hits lead the International League and only trail behind Albuquerque for the most hits in pro-ball over that span.

BACK OUTSIDE BOYZ: The last time the Wings won four straight games was 5/26-29 of last year...a win today would match their second-longest winning streak in 2022 with five straight wins.

DARREN COOKS: 2B Darren Baker continued his hot week at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI...this marked the first time in his career he has collected at least three hits in consecutive games...the lefty is now 10-for-his-last-15 dating back to Thursday night...

Baker is the only Red Wing to appear in all 13 games this season.

GET THE FOOT DOWN EARLY: For a fourth consecutive game, Buffalo recorded the fastest pitch velo of the game thanks to Junior Fernandez's 99.8 MPH fastball...reliever RHP Jordan Weems threw the hardest pitch of the night for the Red Wings, registering a 97.7 MPH fastball in the ninth...Weem's reading was the 12th fastest pitch of the night...

After starting the season going 8-for-8 in logging the fastest pitch of the game, the Wings have now been out-velo'ed in each of the last four consecutive games.

(1)10 BANDS: DH Wilson Garcia's first-inning single registered an exit velocity of 110.8 MPH, the hardest hit ball of the game for either team...that was Garcia's second ball hit north of 110, making it one of only three batted balls hit by Wings this year to achieve such a reading.

WILSON SQUARED: DH Wilson Garcia and CF Cody Wilson each collected a pair of hits in yesterday's win, driving in a combined three runs (Garcia 2, Wilson 1)...the two hitters have combined for five of the team's 21 two-hit games (Garcia 3, Wilson, 2)...

Garcia has now collected an RBI in four straight games, the longest active streak on the Wings...

WE GOT ICE: Wings hitters were hit by a pitch four times in the win, tied for the most by a Red Wings squad since at least 2005... SS Richie Martin Jr., making his Red Wing debut, was hit twice...DH Wilson Garcia and C Onix Vega were each hit once...

This marked the fourth different time Rochester has been hit four times since 2005.

