Former Jumbo Shrimp Soriano Makes MLB Debut

JACKSONVLLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher George Soriano tossed 3.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball on Sunday in his major league debut for the Miami Marlins in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks from loanDepot park. Soriano is the 969th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 131st former Jumbo Shrimp. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

Soriano entered the contest in the sixth inning and proceeded to yield just one hit in 3.0 shutout frames. His first MLB strikeout came against Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll, and Soriano also fanned one more in the effort as Miami lost 5-0.

A native of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, Soriano pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in his lone game this season with Jacksonville prior to his promotion. In 2022, he began the season with Double-A Pensacola, registering an 0-2 record and 3.10 ERA in eight games, including six starts. He moved to the bullpen upon a promotion to the Jumbo Shrimp. He wound up appearing in 32 contests with Jacksonville, going 4-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 47.0 innings.

Originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by Miami in 2016, Soriano pitched with the DSL Marlins in 2016 but missed the 2017 campaign. In 2018, he recorded a 1.91 ERA with the GCL Marlins. In 2019, he moved up to Low-A Clinton and compiled a 3.91 ERA in 23 games, including 20 starts.

Following the pandemic and canceled 2020 season, Soriano split 2021 with Low-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit. He went 7-1 with a 3.43 ERA. In 89.1 innings over 18 starts, he fanned 114 against 37 walks and 85 hits allowed.

Soriano is the second Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to making his major league debut, following right-hander Jeff Lindgren (April 3, Marlins). Fifteen former Jumbo Shrimp debuted in the majors during the 2022 campaign.

