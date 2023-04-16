Adam Haseley Promoted to Chicago White Sox

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves on April 16.

OF Adam Haseley had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Haseley, 27, is batting .229 (11-for-48) with six runs scored, four doubles, two home runs, four RBIs and three stolen bases in 14 games with the Knights this season. The Orlando, FL native hit 15 home runs and swiped 18 bases last season with the Knights in 110 games.

RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon was placed on Charlotte's Development List today (retroactive to April 14). The 31-year-old was recently signed by the Chicago White Sox and assigned to the Charlotte Knights on April 12. He started the game on April 13 and was charged with the loss after he allowed three runs on three hits over 2.1 innings pitched. He was originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.

INF/OF Nick Solak, who was claimed by the Chicago White Sox off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned to the Charlotte Knights on April 14, was designated for assignment today.

This season, six players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14) and OF Adam Haseley (April 16). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

