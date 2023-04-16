Game Information: St. Paul Saints (8-5) vs. Indianapolis Indians (6-8)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #15 / HOME #9: St. Paul Saints (8-5) vs. Indianapolis Indians (6-8)

PROBABLES: RHP José De León (0-0, 6.14) vs. RHP Hunter Stratton (0-0, 5.06)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Bally Live app

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Quinn Priester pitched into the fifth inning and struck out nine, Nick Gonzales tied his career high with four hits - three for extra bases - and Endy RodrÌguez and Miguel Andújar both cranked home runs to carry the Indianapolis Indians to a 9-2 win over the St. Paul Saints on Saturday night at Victory Field. Trailing 1-0 midway through the second inning, the Indians scored in five consecutive frames to back Priester, whose nine punchouts were the third-highest mark of his four-year career. Indianapolis plated three runs in the second off Simeon Woods Richardson to grab its first lead of the homestand. Andújar and Ryan Vilade scored on a two-out double by Chavez Young, who then stole third and touched home on a three-bagger by Gonzales. RodrÌguez opened the bottom of the third with a towering home run to right, his second of the season. St. Paul tallied its final run in the fourth off Priester, but Cal Mitchell dumped a run-scoring single into left field to score Gonzales and chase Woods Richardson in the bottom half, pushing Indy's advantage back to three. The Indians then added a pair of two-run frames, highlighted by Andújar's two-run homer in the sixth to cap the scoring.

PITCHING STAFF DOMINATES: Quinn Priester set the tone for the Indians pitching staff on Saturday night, tossing 4.2 innings and surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts without a walk. His nine strikeouts trails a career-high 13-strikeout game on Aug. 27, 2021 at High-A Asheville and 10-K performance on Aug. 13, 2021 at High-A Winston-Salem for the third-most in his career. After Priester exited the game on a season-high pitch count (86), John O'Reilly, Daniel Zamora, Cody Bolton and Yerry De Los Santos held the Saints scoreless. The pitching staff combined for season-high 16 strikeouts, tying the Indians' 2022 high set on Aug. 5 vs. Louisville.

SPEEDY GONZALES: Nick Gonzales was a home run short of the cycle on Saturday, going 4-for-5 with a single, two doubles and a triple to tie his career high in hits (6x) for the first time since Aug. 17, 2022 vs. Double-A Harrisburg. The 23-year-old is starting to catch fire, hitting .444 (8-for-18) with two runs scored, two doubles, two triples and an RBI over his last four games. His recent numbers are a significant improvement from his first 10 games, when he hit .182 (6-for-33) with three runs scored, a double, two home runs and four RBI. His pair of triples already this season tie his 2022 total between FCL Pirates (1), Single-A Bradenton (0) and Altoona (1) and are halfway to tying his career-high set with High-A Greensboro in 2021 (4).

ANDÚJAR DOUBLES: Miguel Andújar was one of three Indians to have a three-hit night on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and a two-run homer. He has now collected a double in six of his last seven games and is tied for third with six in the International League in the category, trailing just Tucupita Marcano (7) for the team lead. During the seven-game stretch, he is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with five RBI, a .419 on-base percentage and 1.098 OPS.

DRIVING IN RUNS: Endy RodrÌguez went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a solo home run on Saturday night. After having his five-game RBI streak snapped on Thursday night, RodrÌguez has driven in a run in two of the following games. His five-game RBI streak is tied for the second-longest streak in the International League this season, trailing only Jacksonville's C.J. Hinojosa (six games). RodrÌguez has driven in at least one RBI in 12 of his 17 total games played between his six-game stint last September with Indy and his first 11 contests this season, collecting a grand total of 17 RBI. In games where he has at least one RBI, the Indians have a 8-4 record.

HIT PARADE: The Indians recorded 17 hits on Saturday night, their most in a game at Victory Field since Aug. 7, 2018 when Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings both hit for the cycle in a 12-5 win over Lehigh Valley. Nick Gonzales led the charge with four hits, Miguel Andújar, Endy RodrÌguez and Ryan Vilade each had three and Chavez Young had two. Seven of the Indians 17 hits went for extra bases, with four doubles, a triple and two home runs.

THREE BAGS: Nick Gonzales notched his second triple of the season ñ one of four hits on the night ñ in Saturday's contest. It was the Indians seventh of the season, which leads the International League. Gonzales and Travis Swaggerty lead the team in triples with two and are also tied for the most triples in the IL with Gwinnett's Vaughn Grissom and Buffalo's Otto Lopez. Indy has now had a triple in each of their last three games. The Indians led the IL in triples in 2022 with 44, led by Swaggerty (8) and Ji Hwan Bae (6). The team clubbed 26 of its 44 triples last season at Victory Field.

TODAY: The Indians and Saints will play the series finale of their six-game series today at 1:35 PM ET. After finishing their first road trip on a five-game winning streak, the Indians dropped their first four games of the series vs. St. Paul before Saturday night's win. Today, RHP Hunter Stratton will take the bump for the Indians in an opening role for RHP Osvaldo Bido vs. Saints RHP Jose De León. Tonight will be De León's third appearance (first start) against Indy this week. He has made two relief appearances, posting a pair of scoreless frames.

BIDO ON THE BUMP: Right-hander Osvaldo Bido will take the mound against the St. Paul Saints in the series finale on Sunday afternoon after Hunter Stratton opens the game. In two starts, Bido has a 1.29 ERA (1er/7.0ip), with four hits allowed, six strikeouts and no walks. His last start came against the Saints on Tuesday, he allowed one run in 4.0 innnings with three strikeouts. He was a mainstay in the Indians '22 rotation, making a team-leading 25 starts. He went 3-8 with a 4.76 ERA (63er/119.0ip) and a team-high 129 strikeouts. The 27-year-old was excellent in the last two months of the season, going 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA (15er/43.2ip) and 54 strikeouts ñ which was the second-most in the International League after Aug. 4 ñ in 10 appearances (nine starts).

THIS DATE IN 1973: Indians designated hitter Andy Kosco went 4-for-4 with a home run, double, stolen base and two RBI in a 10-4 win at Oklahoma City. Right fielder Ed Armbrister scored three times in the victory.

