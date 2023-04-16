Today's Games Postponed

April 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Today's doubleheader between the Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers at Principal Park has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

A schedule to make up the two games of this series between Iowa and Omaha is to be determined. Ticket holders for both Saturday and Sunday's postponed games can exchange your ticket to any of Iowa's remaining home games in the 2023 season.

Iowa will get tomorrow off and begin a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 PM CT. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.

