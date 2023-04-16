Norfolk Clinches Series Split At Nashville With Win

NASHVILLE, Tn. - The Norfolk Tides (10-4) defeated the Nashville Sounds (8-7), 7-1, on Sunday at First Horizon Park. The win clinched a series split after losing the first three games of the six-game set. The Tides head into a homestand vs. Rochester with the top record in the International League

The first run of the game was scored by the Tides. Joey Ortiz ripped a double to score Colton Cowser in the third. They'd score another in the fourth when Daz Cameron hit a sacrifice fly to double their lead to 2-0.

Tides starter Drew Rom was stellar again. He threw 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five. He also threw 6.0 scoreless innings in the series opener, totaling 11.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. Eduard Bazardo and Darwinzon Hernández combined for 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings themselves, facing the minimum.

Norfolk bursted for five runs in the seventh inning. With Maverick Handley at third, Connor Norby grounded into a no-out fielder's choice that scored Handley. Ortiz hit a three-run little league home run a couple batters later after hitting a single to right that got by Sounds right fielder Blake Perkins. On the very next pitch, Josh Lester blasted his 5th homer of the season, putting Norfolk up, 7-0.

Nashville would score their only run in the bottom of the ninth when Keston Hiura blasted his sixth home run of the season. But that would be all, as the Tides clinched the series split in a 7-1 win.

With a scheduled day off tomorrow, the Tides return home Tuesday to host the Rochester Red Wings for a six-game set. The Tides have yet to announce their probables for the series, while Rochester is scheduled to start RHP Tommy Romero (0-1, 9.82) on Tuesday. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Youngster Joey: Leading the offense for the Tides was Joey Ortiz, who went 3-for-5 with a run, a double and two RBI...he's now recorded back-to-back three-hit games...in five games played in the series at Nashville, Ortiz hit .364 (8-for-22) with a run , two doubles, a triple and six RBI.

Hackin' Haskin: Going 2-for-2 with a stolen base and a run was Hudson Haskin...it was his sixth multi-hit game this season including four of his last five games played...Haskin ranks tied for fourth in the International League in on-base percentage (.500)...he's also been hit by four pitches, which ranks tied for second in the league.

The Rominator: Earning his second win of the season was Drew Rom...he went 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five...combining his start in the series opener, he went 11.0 scoreless innings, giving up five hits, four walks and a hit batter with nine strikeouts...Nashville hitters could only manage a .139 average against him (5-for-36)...Rom enters next week ranked among International League leaders in slugging against (1st, .161), WHIP (3rd, 0.94), and ERA (4th, 1.69).

