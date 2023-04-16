Black Hornets Walk-Off with 9-8 Win over Red Caps on Sunday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Catcher Evan Skoug launched a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Charlotte Knights (playing as the Black Hornets) to a 9-8 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (playing as the Red Caps).

The win was Charlotte's third in as many days and it helped the team split the six-game series with the 'Shrimp. The win also pushed the Knights over the .500 mark to 8-7 on the season.

For Skoug, the home run was his first of the season. In all, he went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a home run and two RBIs. The Knights combined to have 12 hits in the game -- including three from third baseman Zach Remillard. He went a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two walks and two RBIs.

RHP Alec Colomé (1-0, 2.25) allowed the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning, but still was able to earn his first win of the season.

Before the game, the Knights honored many Negro Leagues legends during a pre-game ceremony.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game road series at Louisville, KY against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds). First pitch of Tuesday's game is set for 6:05 p.m. from Louisville Slugger Field.

