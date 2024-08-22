Sacramento Evens Series

August 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (71-51) dropped just their second game of the homestand, falling to the Sacramento River Cats (64-58) by a score of 8-5, Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma trailed for the first time since last Thursday, as Sacramento scored two runs in the second inning on a double from David Villar and a sacrifice fly from Hunter Bishop.

Jason Vosler got the Rainiers on the board in their half of the inning with a solo home run, his 24th of the season. Another sacrifice fly for the River Cats grew their lead back to two, but the Rainiers took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third.

A two-run home run from Samad Taylor tied it and an RBI triple from Vosler put Tacoma ahead 4-3. They scored again in the fourth on an RBI single from Duke Ellis, but stranded the bases loaded and lost the lead the following inning.

Sacramento tied it in the fifth on a single from Luis Matos and an RBI ground out from Villar, regaining the lead in the following frame on an RBI single from Christian Koss.

Neither team scored again until the ninth, when the River Cats got a solo home run from Matos and an RBI double from Bishop. Trailing 8-5, Tacoma went down in order in the ninth, ending their six-game winning streak.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Vosler went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a triple, a home run, two runs batted in and a walk tonight. The deep fly was his 24th of the season, a new single-season career high for Vosler. Tonight's game snapped a 10-game streak of starting pitchers going at least five innings for Tacoma. They had gotten six quality starts in their last 10 games, but Michael Mariot allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks in 4.1 innings tonight.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

