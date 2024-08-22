OKC Wins in Walk-off Over Chihuahuas

August 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Drew Avans lined a RBI single into center field with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure a 2-1 walk-off win for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club against the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (24-24/64-59) took the first lead of the night on a sacrifice fly by Andre Lipcius in the third inning. El Paso (15-33/46-77) tied the score in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Eguy Rosario. In the ninth inning with one out, Alan Trejo grounded a single into center field and advanced to second base on a balk. Austin Gauthier then drew a walk to put runners at first and second base before Avans connected on the third pitch of his at-bat to drive in Trejo who scored the game-winning run.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City won a season-best sixth straight game for the team's longest winning streak since July 22-28, 2023OKC is now 9-1 in the last 10 games and 12-4 in the last 16 games as the team is now 64-59 overall and five games above .500 for the first time since June 26 (41-36).

-OKC took a 3-0 lead in the six-game home series against the Chihuahuas. This is the third time this season OKC has opened a series with three straight wins and the first time since a 4-0 start May 28-31 in Albuquerque.

-The walk-off win was OKC's seventh of the season and first since July 28 against Tacoma. Four of OKC's walk-off wins this season have now occurred during the second half of the season.

-OKC won a game for the fourth time this season when scoring three runs or less, but Thursday was the team's first win this season when scoring two runs or less. OKC won six games in 2023 when scoring two runs or less.

-Four OKC pitchers held El Paso to one run and three hits. The one run allowed marked the fewest runs allowed by OKC since a 3-0 win Aug. 11 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC has now allowed three runs or less in four straight games (9 R) as well as in eight of the last 15 games.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI. He is now 16 hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448).

-Austin Gauthier went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run as he has hit safely in four straight games (5x13).

-Dalton Rushing was held 0-for-2 to snap his seven-game hitting streak (10x27), but he drew two walks and has reached base safely in each of his first 15 Triple-A games. He owns the longest active on-base streak by an OKC player.

-Andre Lipcius walked twice and collected a RBI as he extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

-OKC's stretch of nine straight games with a homer came to an end. OKC hit 19 homers during the stretch - the team's second-longest of the season.

- Oklahoma City took the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City presented by OG&E. Since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans.

