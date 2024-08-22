Salt Lake Rides Another Stellar Detmers Performance to Win Over Round Rock

The Salt Lake Bees emerged victorious in a pitcher's duel against the Round Rock Express on Thursday evening, taking home their second win of the series by a final score of 3-1 behind another excellent start from Reid Detmers.

In what was his first outing since earning the most recent PCL Pitcher of the Week honor for his eight-inning, 11-strikeout performance in Sacramento last week, Detmers toed the slab for the Bees on Thursday and put together a performance that nearly rivaled his last one. The lefty finished seven complete innings in his start, allowing a lone earned run on six hits and one walk while punching out nine Round Rock hitters. Detmers's day started on a sour note, with Express second baseman Justin Foscue jumping him at the very beginning of the game for his second leadoff home run of the series, but after this, he kept the visitors off the scoreboard entirely for the remainder of the night. This was mainly fueled by the strong strikeout stuff that Detmers had working all game long, as he picked up a pair of punchouts in each of his first four innings and saved his last one to escape a jam in the bottom of the sixth and strand a runner at third base.

Detmers may have been the star of the show, but the rest of the team managed to support their starter just enough to take home the victory. On offense, Salt Lake got things started in the opening frame, leveling things back up at one apiece on an RBI double into the left-center gap by Willie Calhoun that plated Gustavo Campero from second base. The rest of the scoring after this came from two big swings, as Jake Marisnick smashed a 422-foot solo home run off of Round Rock starter Adrian Sampson in the third inning for his second longball in as many days and Chad Wallach followed his lead one inning later for a solo shot of his own to double the Bees' lead. The rest of the day on the mound went according to plan as well, with the returning Hans Crouse coming in relief of Detmers in the eighth and working a clean inning and Tayron Guerrero doing the same in the ninth to lock down the win and secure his first save of the season.

The Bees will now try to make it back-to-back wins over the Express on Friday night when they flash back and play as the Salt Lake Stingers, handing the ball to José Suarez for the starting assignment against Round Rock's Ryan Garcia for first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

