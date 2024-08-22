Space Cowboys Rally, But Not Enough to Overcome Isotopes

August 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - A four-run eighth inning brought the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (75-47, 26-21) within one run, but the Albuquerque Isotopes (48-75, 22-26) hung on for a 6-5 win on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

On the first pitch RHP Ryan Gusto (L, 6-5) threw, Greg Jones smashed a lead-off home run to quickly put the Isotopes up in the opening frame. After the home run, Gusto put two on with a single and a walk. The next batter, Yanquiel Fernandez, grounded a curveball to first baseman Cooper Hummel, who attempted to get the runner at second out, but the throw bounced off Elehuris Montero's hand to sail into the outfield and allow Sean Bouchard to come around and score. Later in the inning, with runners on second and third, Grant Lavigne hit a soft tapper down the third-base line for a single to bring another home, capping off a three-run first for the Isotopes.

In the bottom of the fourth, Grae Kessinger worked a walk and made his way to third on a stolen base and a groundout. Kenedy Corona put the Space Cowboys on the board with a single up the middle to score Kessinger and make it 3-1 Isotopes.

Gusto's night ended after five innings with his only runs allowed coming in the first inning. LHP Parker Mushinski took over in the sixth and gave up a pair of singles that scored three more for Albuquerque, bringing the Isotopes advantage to 6-1.

In the eighth, after missing a couple scoring opportunities in the sixth and seventh innings, the Space Cowboys put runners on the corners for Quincy Hamilton, who lined a fastball through the infield to drive in Kessinger and send Jacob Melton to third. Dixon Machado sent a fly ball to deep right-center, giving Melton plenty of time to tag up and make his way to home for another run. César Salazar reached on a base hit to let Hamilton race to third, and Jacob Amaya cracked a single over the shortstop's head for another run. Hummel capped off the eighth with yet another RBI single, bringing the Space Cowboys within one of tying the game up. However, RHP Jake Bird (H, 2) got a strikeout to strand the tying run at third.

RHP Logan VanWey and RHP Rafael Montero each had two strikeouts as they faced the minimum in their respective innings. RHP Luis Contreras pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to give the Space Cowboys one last chance at a comeback, but RHP Seth Halvorsen (S, 1) shut Sugar Land down in nine pitches to give Albuquerque the 6-5 win.

The Space Cowboys continue their 12-game homestand on Friday night. Sugar Land will throw RHP Conner Greene (while Albuquerque's LHP Josh Rogers (1-5, 6.32) will take the mound for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

