Salt Lake Silences Round Rock, 3-1

August 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Round Rock Express (23-24 | 60-61) bats were silenced in a 3-1 loss against the Salt Lake Bees (27-21 | 59-63) in game three of the series at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday.

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (8-8, 5.81) took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits over 6.0 innings with three punchouts. Salt Lake starter LHP Reid Detmers (6-6, 5.88) earned the victory as his 7.0 innings yielded one run on six hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. Bees RHP Tayron Guerrero was credited with the save after tossing a perfect ninth frame with one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Express 2B Justin Foscue led off the game with a solo homer to put Round Rock ahead 1-0.

Salt Lake answered in the bottom of the first frame and never looked back. Former Express 1B Willie Calhoun doubled home LF Gustavo Campero, who reached via a single earlier in the inning. The double tied the game at one apiece.

In the bottom of the third inning, Bees CF Jake Marisnick homered to give Salt Lake a 2-1 lead.

DH Chad Wallach extended the Salt Lake lead to 3-1 with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. The teams traded zeros for the final five innings as Salt Lake hung on for a 3-1 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 2B Justin Foscue and RF Sandro Fabian each went 2-for-4 in Thursday's contest. Foscue's night included a solo home run and the lone RBI for the Express.

Express RHP Marc Church turned in 2.0 shutout frames out of the bullpen as he gave up just one hit with two punchouts in his third appearance since missing nearly four months with a shoulder injury.

Next up: Round Rock and Salt Lake will meet for game four of the series at Smith's Ballpark on Friday night. Express RHP Ryan Garcia (2-1, 2.50) is scheduled to make the start against Bees LHP Jose Suarez (2-2, 7.18). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2024

