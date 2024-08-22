Express Offense Explodes For 18-5 Win Over Bees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Round Rock Express (23-23 | 60-60) chugged along to an 18-5 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (26-21 | 58-63) in game two of the series at Smith's Ballpark on Wednesday.

Round Rock starter RHP Jack Leiter (6-4, 3.51) earned the win after throwing 5.2 innings that saw two runs, one of which was earned, on four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. Salt Lake starter RHP Sam Bachman (1-2, 5.17) was tagged with the loss as his 5.2 frames included eight runs, 10 hits, one walk and two punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The first runs of the game came in the third inning when Round Rock C Andrew Knapp hit a home run that scored 2B Frainyer Chavez and CF Dustin Harris, who had knocked consecutive singles.

The Express increased their lead to 5-0 in the fourth when a single from 3B Jonathan Ornelas and double from SS Jax Biggers put runners in scoring position before Harris singled to score both of his teammates.

LF Trevor Hauver kicked off a seven-run inning for Round Rock with a solo home run to lead off the sixth. Back-to-back doubles from Orneles and Biggers made it a 7-0 game. Following two groundouts, 1B Justin Foscue singled home Biggers and his hit, along with two walks, loaded the bases. RF Sandro Fabian reached first on a Salt Lake error that allowed Knapp to score before Hauver capped off the scoring with a bases-loaded double and gave the E-Train a 12-0 advantage.

The Bees busted the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. RF Jake Marisnick launched a solo homer before 3B Eric Wagaman scored 1B Willie Calhoun with a single, making it 12-2.

Both teams added to their totals in the seventh. In the top of the inning, Round Rock CF Kellen Strahm doubled to score Chavez. Salt Lake put up three runs in the bottom of the frame thanks to three singles, one double and two groundouts as the score stood at 13-5.

The E-Train kept chugging along with a four-spot in the eighth inning. Three singles and a Bees error, along with a two-RBI double from Chavez, extended the Round Rock lead to 17-5.

The good guys capped off the night with one more run when Biggers drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth.

E-Train Excerpts:

Four Round Rock batters tallied three hits on Wednesday as the team tied its season-high mark of 19 knocks. 1B Justin Foscue hit 3-for-6 while LF Trevor Hauver, 3B Jonathan Ornelas and SS Jax Biggers all went 3-for-5. Hauver led the way in RBI with four and Biggers and C Andrew Knapp both drove in three runs.

Eighteen runs is the most that Round Rock has scored in a game this season. Every member of the Express starting lineup scored at least one run during Wednesday's contest. Five scored two and two others scored three.

E-Train relievers RHP Kyle Barraclough and LHP Grant Wolfram both posted scoreless outings. Barraclough threw 1.1 innings with three Ks and Wolfram closed out the game with a shutout ninth inning and two strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock and Salt Lake will meet for game three of the series at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday night. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (8-7, 5.89) is scheduled to make the start against Bees LHP Reid Detmers (5-6, 6.37). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

