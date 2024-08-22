Reno Snaps Winning Streak in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas
August 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (27-19, 62-59) conceded a seven-game winning streak after a 5-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (24-21, 61-60) on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite receiving the loss, Yilber Diaz posted a solid outing on the mound, allowing two runs across 5 1/3 frames with six punchouts and one walk. The exciting prospect has maintained a 3.35 ERA in seven outings with Reno.
Tim Tawa roped his first career Triple-A home run on Wednesday, a 400-foot shot into left field off Will Klein. The 25-year-old was dominating the Texas League (AA) before his promotion to Reno on August 20, leading the league in HR (21), extra-base hits (45), and total bases (200).
Kyle Garlick got the Aces on the board with a line shot RBI double into right field to score Albert Almora. The powerful outfielder stands atop the Pacific Coast League in RBI with 94.
Reno will look to bounce back in Thursday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Tim Tawa: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Kyle Garlick: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Yilber Diaz: 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2024
- Sacramento Evens Series - Tacoma Rainiers
- Reno Snaps Winning Streak in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Express Offense Explodes For 18-5 Win Over Bees - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Reno Snaps Winning Streak in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas
- Aces Extend Winning Streak to Seven Games in 2-1 Win Over Las Vegas
- UNR Med Student Will be Recognized for Organ Donation Advocacy at August 23 Reno Aces
- Wolf Pack & Harry Potter Nights Featured in Aces Upcoming Homestand
- Garlick Delivers Late Home Run, Reno Completes Series Sweep Against El Paso in 12-10 Victory