Reno Snaps Winning Streak in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas

August 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (27-19, 62-59) conceded a seven-game winning streak after a 5-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (24-21, 61-60) on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite receiving the loss, Yilber Diaz posted a solid outing on the mound, allowing two runs across 5 1/3 frames with six punchouts and one walk. The exciting prospect has maintained a 3.35 ERA in seven outings with Reno.

Tim Tawa roped his first career Triple-A home run on Wednesday, a 400-foot shot into left field off Will Klein. The 25-year-old was dominating the Texas League (AA) before his promotion to Reno on August 20, leading the league in HR (21), extra-base hits (45), and total bases (200).

Kyle Garlick got the Aces on the board with a line shot RBI double into right field to score Albert Almora. The powerful outfielder stands atop the Pacific Coast League in RBI with 94.

Reno will look to bounce back in Thursday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Tim Tawa: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Yilber Diaz: 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

