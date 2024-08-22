Oklahoma City Edges El Paso, 2-1

Oklahoma City's Drew Avans hit a game-ending single to center field in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 2-1. It was El Paso's sixth walk-off loss this season and the first since August 11 at Sugar Land.

Chihuahuas starter Gabe Mosser allowed only one run and two hits in seven innings. It was the longest start by a Chihuahua this season and it matched his career high for longest start, which was most recently set on July 10, 2021 at High-A Fort Wayne. Mosser retired the final nine batters he faced Thursday. Chihuahuas reliever Tom Cosgrove pitched a scoreless eighth inning and hasn't allowed any runs in eight appearances in August.

El Paso's lone run Thursday came on a home run to left field by third baseman Eguy Rosario to lead off the fifth inning, his 17th homer this season. Oklahoma City's win was its sixth in a row. The Chihuahuas have lost 10 consecutive games, which ties the team record.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 1, Baseball Club 2 Final Score (08/22/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (15-33), Oklahoma City (24-24)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (3-5, 3.05) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Jon Duplantier (4-1, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

