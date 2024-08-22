Almora Leads Late Comeback in 6-3 Victory Over Las Vegas

August 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - With two outs in a tie ball game, Albert Almora delivered a clutch, two-RBI double in the seventh inning to complete a late comeback and give the Reno Aces (28-18, 63-58) the lead they needed to take down the Las Vegas Aviators (24-22, 61-61) ina 7-3 victory on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Almora extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the performance, going 13-for-40 (.325) with seven doubles, one home run, and seven RBI over that stretch.

Tim Tawa started the seventh-inning, five-run rally, smashing his second home run in as many days into right field. The Standford alumnus has found success in three games since being promoted from AA Amarillo, going 3-for-11 with two home runs and two RBI.

Bryson Brigman and Kyle Garlick each tallied RBI base knocks in the big inning. Garlick tallied his 95th RBI, good for first in the Pacific Coast League this season.

Tristin English continued to swing a hot bat, smashing his 13th home run of the campaign in the fourth to get Reno on the board. The Georgia native has been on fire in August, slashing .370/.413/.575 with four home runs and 16 RBI.

Humberto Castellanos took a no-decision on Thursday but was dominant on the mound, allowing one run across 5 2/3 frames with one walk and three punchouts. The right-hander has posted a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings since returning to the Aces on August 10.

Sergio Alcantara collected three hits including two doubles in the win. The switch hitter capped off the scoring for the Aces with an RBI two-bagger in the bottom of the eighth.

Aces Notables Albert Almora: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI Tim Tawa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI Tristin English: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI Bryson Brigman: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI Sergio Alcantara: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI Humberto Castellanos: 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.