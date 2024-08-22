Albuquerque Hangs on to Defeat Sugar Land, 6-5

Sugar Land, TX - Greg Jones ignited Albuquerque's offense with a leadoff homer, Sean Bouchard produced three hits, and the Isotopes withstood a four-run eighth inning by Sugar Land for a 6-5 win Thursday evening at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - Jones hit Ryan Gusto's initial offering of the night over the right-field wall for his second leadoff blast in four games, and Albuquerque's fourth in 2024 (also: Jordan Beck, April 13 vs. SUG; Bouchard, May 22 at SL). Additionally, it was the first time an Isotope hit the first pitch of a game for a home run since Wynton Bernard accomplished the feat in back-to-back contests April 27-28, 2022 vs. Sacramento.

- Bouchard delivered his 16th multi-hit performance in 43 Triple-A games this season, and it was his fifth contest with three or more knocks. He has reached base in 40 of 43 contests with the Isotopes.

- Hunter Goodman extended his Triple-A hitting streak to nine games with a 1-for-4 evening. Goodman is 15-for-40 with five doubles, six homers and 16 RBI during the stretch.

- Yanquiel Fernández doubled for the fourth time in his last five contests. He now has 96 two-baggers in 386 career minor league games.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-5, including a two-run single in the sixth that proved to be the difference in the game. It was Herron's 18th multi-hit game of the 2024 season.

- Carson Palmquist started for Albuquerque and tossed 5.1 innings of three-hit, one-run ball with four walks and three strikeouts, earning his first Triple-A win. Over Palmquist's last two starts, he has compiled a 1.59 ERA (11.1 IP/2 ER).

- Seth Halvorsen worked a perfect ninth inning to garner his first Triple-A save. Five of his nine pitches registered a minimum of 99.1 MPH.

- Albuquerque's three-run first inning marked the eighth consecutive game they have scored first, extending a season-high. Additionally, the Isotopes have plated multiple tallies in the opening frame in four of the last five contests.

- The Isotopes improved to 14-21 in one-run games, including 5-12 on the road.

- All nine Albuquerque starters recorded at least one hit, the ninth time in 2024 the feat has taken place (last: June 25 vs. Salt Lake).

- Sugar Land's starter Ryan Gusto allowed eight hits in 5.0 innings, the 18th time this season Albuquerque has recorded at least that many off an opposing hurler.

- Goodman was called for catcher's interference, the second time an Isotopes backstop has committed the infraction in 2024 (Willie MacIver, May 3 vs. Round Rock).

- The four-run eighth by the Space Cowboys marked the 58th time Albuquerque has allowed at least a quartet in a frame this year. On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys continue their six-game series Friday evening, with first pitch slated for 6:05 MT (7:05 CT). Left-handed pitcher Josh Rogers is scheduled to start for Albuquerque, and Sugar Land is undecided.

