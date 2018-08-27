S.T.E.M. Education Day at T-Bones Stadium Tuesday, August 28th

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -The Kansas City T-Bones will present S.T.E.M. Education day Tuesday August 28th at 11:05 am when the T-Bones host the Sioux City Explorers at T-Bones Stadium.

WHAT: S.T.E.M. Education Day will feature a 45-minute pre-game lesson on S.T.E.M.-related projects. There will be eight to nine between-inning experiments and lessons during the game supported by the Piper U.S.D #203. There will also be a post-game kids run the bases.

WHEN: Tuesday August 28th. The gates open at 9:30 am, and first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am.

WHY: S.T.E.M. stands for science, technology, engineering and math, and the day will celebrate those academic disciplines and promote their study and understanding with students in the area.

EXTRAS: Sack lunches and coolers will be welcome, and bus drivers get into the game free.

