Birds Open Last Homestand with Tight Win
August 27, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
SIOUD FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries started off their last homestand of the year on the right foot, dispatching the Cleburne Railroaders 2-1 on Monday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Solo home runs from Jordan Smith and Jeff Malm and seven strong innings from starter Dylan Thompson added up to the Birds' 38th win of the year, which lifted them out of last place in the North Division.
Thompson allowed an unearned run in the first on an RBI double by Cleburne first baseman Levi Scott. It was Scott's team-leading 54th RBI of the season.
Thompson settled in after that, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning to keep the Birds' deficit at 1-0.
Jordan Smith took advantage in the bottom of the frame, knocking his third home run of the year to right. It was Smith's first home run since June 24.
Thompson left after seven innings with the game still tied. He allowed one unearned run on seven hits, walking two and striking out five.
Ryan Fritze pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing a leadoff single before striking out three straight batters.
Jeff Malm's second home run in as many games gave the Birds a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth. It was Malm's fourth home run of the season.
Kyle Schepel pitched a perfect ninth for the Canaries, striking out the last two batters he faced for his 15th save of the year.
ON DECK
The Birds and Railroaders finish their two-game set Tuesday at the Birdcage. It's Give Back Tuesday at the stadium; fans can get two-for-one tickets if they bring a non-perishable food item to the game. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 27, 2018
- Six Run Rally Leads X's to Division Championship - Sioux City Explorers
- Birds Open Last Homestand with Tight Win - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Efficient Wingnuts Roll Past RailCats - Wichita Wingnuts
- 4-Run Sixth Too Much to Overcome in 8-3 Loss to Wichita Wingnuts - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Prime Powers Texas Past Saltdogs - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Sioux City Clinches South Title; T-Bones Still in Playoff Hunt - Kansas City T-Bones
- Matthys Dazzles as Saints Blank Goldeyes 4-0, Move Step Closer to Playoff Berth - St. Paul Saints
- Railroaders Doomed by Pair of Homers - Cleburne Railroaders
- Prime's Huge Night Helps AirHogs Even Lincoln Series - Texas AirHogs
- Saints Blank Goldeyes on Chilly Evening - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Saltdogs Activate Wooten, Trade Jose - Lincoln Saltdogs
- S.T.E.M. Education Day at T-Bones Stadium Tuesday, August 28th - Kansas City T-Bones
- Robichaux Earns American Association Pitcher of the Week Award - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Record Setting Week Lands Perio Jr. Weekly Honors - Kansas City T-Bones
- One Isn't Always the Loneliest Number, Saints to Hold the Largest Sologamy Night on August 29 - St. Paul Saints
- T-Bones Win Series Opener with Late Rally - Sioux City Explorers
- T-Bones Tie Franchise Record with 58th Win - Kansas City T-Bones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.