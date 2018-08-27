Birds Open Last Homestand with Tight Win

August 27, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUD FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries started off their last homestand of the year on the right foot, dispatching the Cleburne Railroaders 2-1 on Monday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Solo home runs from Jordan Smith and Jeff Malm and seven strong innings from starter Dylan Thompson added up to the Birds' 38th win of the year, which lifted them out of last place in the North Division.

Thompson allowed an unearned run in the first on an RBI double by Cleburne first baseman Levi Scott. It was Scott's team-leading 54th RBI of the season.

Thompson settled in after that, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning to keep the Birds' deficit at 1-0.

Jordan Smith took advantage in the bottom of the frame, knocking his third home run of the year to right. It was Smith's first home run since June 24.

Thompson left after seven innings with the game still tied. He allowed one unearned run on seven hits, walking two and striking out five.

Ryan Fritze pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing a leadoff single before striking out three straight batters.

Jeff Malm's second home run in as many games gave the Birds a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth. It was Malm's fourth home run of the season.

Kyle Schepel pitched a perfect ninth for the Canaries, striking out the last two batters he faced for his 15th save of the year.

ON DECK

The Birds and Railroaders finish their two-game set Tuesday at the Birdcage. It's Give Back Tuesday at the stadium; fans can get two-for-one tickets if they bring a non-perishable food item to the game. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.