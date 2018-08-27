One Isn't Always the Loneliest Number, Saints to Hold the Largest Sologamy Night on August 29

August 27, 2018 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - You've tried the traditional way to meet that special someone and that didn't work. You put yourself out on every dating app that's been invented and that didn't pan out. You even had your friends set you up, but that flamed out before it started. Through all the ups and downs there has been one person there for you every step of the way: yourself. No one knows you better than you and that's why the St. Paul Saints are making it possible to take the next step in your relationship with you with the World's Largest Sologamy Ceremony.

On Wednesday, August 29 say I Do, to You. Sologamy, the act of marrying oneself, dates back to 1993 when a U.S. woman married herself for her 40th birthday. It was put into pop culture in 2003 when Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker's character on Sex and the City, announced she was marrying herself. In the sports world, Dennis Rodman famously married himself in 2006.

Don't worry, you won't have to plan your own wedding as the Saints will make this a stress-free night. Invite your friends and family out to the game, but come dressed in whatever you would like whether it's something casual or a little fancier, that's up to the one you're marrying. Eager for the first look at the beautiful bride/handsome groom? We have that covered with mirrors placed around the ballpark to get a glimpse at the one you're going to spend the rest of your life with.

The ceremony will take place in the fourth inning and you decide how to share the vows with the one you love, whether it's in a private moment with yourself or an officiant, who will be on hand, to help in sharing this one-of-a-kind moment. The Saints staff will also be dressed for the occasion donning dress shirts/tuxedo shirts to add a little "class" to the event.

Don't want to miss out on all the traditional wedding fair, we've got you covered. Immediately following the I Do, it's time to party. No waiting around for photos at a different venue or spending additional time on your own as the reception gets started right away. Throw the bouquet and see who will catch it and become the next of your friends or family to tie-the-knot. Looking for the perfect photo op, we've thought of that as well as you cut that first piece of cake, or perhaps you'll smash your own face into it. There is nothing more special than the first dance. We'll give you the opportunity to dance with Mom, Dad, and, of course, yourself. You won't even have to worry about who will lead. How about taking off your garter? We'll give you that opportunity as well with a special between innings contest. We'll even take care of consummating the relationship with one lucky winner receiving a trip, for one of course, to Intercourse, PA.

While this is a day of celebration, if you find that you can't make the marriage work with yourself we will have someone present to grant an annulment.

Tickets for the August 29 home game and all remaining regular season home games are available during Saints Box Office hours on non-game days, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (available only on day of game in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH Zone bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 2) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 14 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.