Record Setting Week Lands Perio Jr. Weekly Honors

KANSAS CITY - Kan. - The American Association has announced that T-Bones first baseman Noah Perio Jr is the league's Pointstreak Player of the Week for the week ending August 26th.

Noah Perio Jr had a huge week for Kansas City, going 13 for 29 with 18 RBIs. He added two home runs, four doubles, walked four times and scored six runs. He began the week with a go-ahead RBI in the series opener at Lincoln on Tuesday the 21st. On Wednesday in game two of the day/night double header, he drove in two key insurance runs in the seventh to help KC take down the Saltdogs 5-1.

When KC returned to the "metro," the California native would go 2-for-3 in the series opener with two RBIs against Winnipeg at T-Bones Stadium. On Friday he became the only T-Bones player to have two multi-home run games this season when he went deep twice for KC in a 13-11 loss to the Goldeyes. That night he tied a single game franchise mark with seven RBIs against Winnipeg, going 3-for 5. He followed that up with six more "ribbies" on Saturday in the T-Bones series-clinching win over Winnipeg 18-6. He would again have a three hit game and finish the series 8-for-13 with 15 RBIs.

Perio Jr. joins former T-Bone Zach Walters as the second T-Bone to be selected player of the week this season, and, ironically, the two players were traded for each other on July 8th when Perio came to KC from St. Paul. Perio Jr. had a strong first half of the season with St. Paul. While with the Saints, Perio Jr batted .311, with 17 RBIs and 57 hits. With KC he has driven in 46 runs in 44 games, and all seven of his home runs have come in a T-Bones jersey while carrying a .291 batting average.

Perio Jr. was drafted in the 39th round in the 2009 June amateur draft by the Florida Marlins. He would spend 2009 to 2014 with the Marlins organization, reaching AA. He made his first appearance in the American Association in 2015 with Sioux City before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. He would spend two seasons with the Dodgers system and reached AA in 2017. He then signed with Sioux City for a second time in 2017, but then was back in the affiliated ranks again with time in San Antonio with the San Diego Padres AA club later that season. He then signed with the St. Paul Saints in 2018 and was moved to KC earlier this season.

