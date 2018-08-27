Saltdogs Activate Wooten, Trade Jose

August 27, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that they activated left-handed pitcher Eric Wooten from the Disabled List and traded LHP Jose Jose to the Somerset Patriots (Atlantic League) for a player to be named later.

Wooten rejoins the active roster after leaving his start on August 15th with an arm injury after facing just two batters. The lefty is a hard-luck 2-6 with a 3.56 ERA. The Colorado native started the season in the bullpen but transitioned to a starting role in the middle of the season. Wooten is 2-4 with a 3.30 ERA as a starter. One of his best outings was on August 8th when he held the Gary SouthShore RailCats to just one run over 8.1 innings pitched.

Jose heads to Somerset after spending much of the season as the Saltdogs' closer. He finishes his Saltdogs season 3-3 with a 3.79 ERA and 11 saves. His final ERA is misleading, because he gave up 10 earned runs over his last three outings. Four of the runs came on a grand slam and the other six came from his first start since 2015. Jose boasted a 1.91 ERA through his first 31 appearances. He allowed just one earned run over 20 appearances from May 28-July 25.

The Saltdogs (46-46) try for a series-clinching win against the Texas AirHogs on Monday. First pitch is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 4:35 PM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and http://saltdogs.com/stream.

For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball. For ticket information visit https://saltdogs.com/tickets/ or call (402) 474-2255.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.