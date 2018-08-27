Efficient Wingnuts Roll Past RailCats

WICHITA, Kan. (Aug. 27, 2018) - The Wichita Wingnuts turned nine hits into eight runs with the help of two run-scoring groundouts and two sacrifice flies, besting the Gary SouthShore RailCats 8-3 on Monday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The win was the Wingnuts seventh in a row, establishing a new season high.

The game featured plenty of early scoring, as both sides scored in each of the first two innings. Gary SouthShore (53-40) seized the early advantage with a two-out RBI triple from Colin Willis in the first, but the Wingnuts (58-35) had a quick response. Logan Watkins led off the bottom of the inning with a triple, then raced home on a Zach Nehrir groundout to tie the game at 1-1.

The RailCats moved back in front one batter into the second, as Wilfredo Gimenez snuck a solo home run over the fence in left-center for a 2-1 edge. Two Wingnuts runs crossed in the home half of the frame. Tony Thomas and Chase Simpson both singled and then executed a double steal, setting the stage for a Nick Rotola sacrifice fly and a Leo Vargas RBI single that put Wichita in front to stay.

Jordan Cooper (10-6) was excellent again, establishing a new career-high with 10 victories by tossing six strong innings. He allowed just four hits, striking out six and walking two.

The Wingnuts put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth against RailCats starter Keaton Steele (4-6). Three straight singles loaded the bases with nobody out, then Thomas drew a walk to force home the first run of the inning. Simpson followed with a sac fly to left that made it 5-2, then Nester plated another run with a groundout before Rotola capped the inning with an RBI triple.

Gary SouthShore squeaked out a run of their own in the seventh on Will Savage's RBI groundout, but Abel Nieves provided the answer with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the inning to restore Wichita's five-run cushion.

Scott Kuzminsky was excellent in relief to slam the door, tossing two scoreless innings with a trio of strikeouts.

The Wingnuts conclude their two-game series with the RailCats on Tuesday night. Righty Charlie Gillies (7-5, 4.44) gets the start for Wichita, while Gary SouthShore will counter with lefty Jeff McKenzie (5-9, 4.51) First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, and will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and americanassociationbaseball.tv.

