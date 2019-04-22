Ryan Rolison Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

ASHEVILLE - The South Atlantic League announced its weekly awards earlier today for the week of April 15th-21st. The recipient of the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week is Asheville Tourists lefty Ryan Rolison.

The Jackson, Tennessee native made one start last week, in Hickory, and tossed six shutout innings en route to his second win of the campaign. Rolison allowed just two hits, struck out seven, and did not walk a batter. The lefty retired the first 16 batters he faced in the 2-0 Tourists win.

The former Ole Miss Rebel was 2-1 with a 0.61 ERA through three starts with Asheville. Earlier today, Rolison was promoted from Asheville to High-A Lancaster and is set to start for the Jethawks tonight. Rolison was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the first round of the 2019 June draft with the 22nd overall selection.

The Asheville Tourists open up a seven-game road trip tonight in Delmarva. The Tourists return to Asheville on Tuesday, April 30th to begin a seven-game homestand. Tickets are available by contacting the McCormick Field ServPro Box Office.

