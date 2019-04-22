Sanchez Goes Hitless as Dogs Drop Homestand Opener

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Fans flocked to The Joe Monday night to catch a rare glimpse of Major League talent, as Gary SÃ¡nchez made his return to the Holy City for the night in his first game action since going on the injured list with the Yankees.

Making his first appearance with the Dogs since 2012, SÃ¡nchez was a non-factor in the Dogs' (8-10) offense, though, as Charleston fell 7-1 to the Kannapolis Intimidators (6-10) with 6,588 in attendance at Joe Riley Park on Monday night, the second-largest crowd The Joe has seen this season.

The big story of the night was SÃ¡nchez's return to Charleston on a rehab assignment as he comes back from a left calf strain that sidelined him after his first 11 games of the season. SÃ¡nchez started the season hitting .268 with six home runs and 11 RBI for the Bronx Bombers.

SÃ¡nchez played five innings before leaving the park to join the Yankees in California, going 0-for-3 in his three plate appearances. He popped out to the shortstop in the first, grounded out to second in the third, and with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth he scorched a ball on the ground right to the shortstop to end the Charleston threat and complete his evening.

On an otherwise gloomy night for the Dogs offensively, first baseman Eric Wagaman was the lone bright spot, getting ahold of a 3-2 pitch and crushing it over the left field videoboard for what was ultimately Charleston's only tally of the night. It was the California product's first homer of the season.

Charleston starter Alexander Vizcaino (1-1, 4.40) labored through 4.2 tough innings, ultimately needing 97 pitches and allowing four runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five.

RiverDogs hitters were stymied by Intimidators righty Jonathan Stiever (1-2, 4.50), who allowed just the home run to Wagaman in six strong innings of work, allowing the one run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Zack Burdi and Andrew Perez pitched in relief of Stiever and nailed down the win, combining for three innings of two-hit ball, striking out six.

Monday night was the second Dog Day Monday of the season, presented by Busch Light and 96.9 The Wolf. Fans brought their furry friends to the park to take in the sights and sounds along with them. There was something for the young players in the stands too. Youth players from around the area took a pregame lap around the Riley Park warning track as part of Youth Baseball Day at the ballpark.

The Dogs take on the Intimidators in the second game of three Tuesday night. Roansy Contreras (2-0, 3.14) will make his fourth start of the season, one game removed from his 4.1 innings of work before the brief road trip on April 16 against the Greenville Drive. He allowed two runs on four hits in the eventual 4-3 loss. Opposing Contreras will be southpaw Taylor Varnell (1-1, 1.59), coming off of a stellar outing in which he shut out the Delmarva Shorebirds through six innings, giving up four hits and whiffing nine against two walks.

For those that can't make it to Riley Park, catch the game on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area, online streaming on the TuneIn Radio app and on MiLB.tv with a subscription. Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season is available at riverdogs.com.

