MiLB UMPS Care Charities Launches 11th Annual Auction Featuring MiLB Experiences

April 22, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) News Release





NEW YORK, N.Y. - More than 70 Minor League Baseball clubs have teamed up with Major League Baseball umpires in support of UMPS CARE Charities and its 11th Annual Online Auction, which opened on Friday, April 19 at www.mlb.com/UmpsCare.

MiLB teams representing every classification donated suites, luxury boxes, skyboxes, ticket packages, and unique VIP experiences to the UMPS CARE Charities Online Auction, which supports the charity's youth programs that provide Major League Baseball experiences for children awaiting adoption, Build-A-Bear Workshop® experiences for hospitalized children coping with serious illnesses, college scholarships for deserving young adults who were adopted as children, and financial assistance for families in need. UMPS CARE Charities is the official charity of Major League Baseball umpires.

Many of the MiLB packages are available at a great discount, providing the highest bidder with a great night at the ballpark. The items are perfect for many occasions, including Little League team outings, small business outings, family reunions, or just a group of friends enjoying a baseball game. Whether it's a luxury suite, ticket vouchers for a large group outing, the opportunity to throw out the first pitch or call out "Play Ball" before the first pitch of a game, or even watch batting practice FROM THE FIELD - there are many opportunities to create a memorable evening.

In addition to the numerous Minor League Baseball experiences up for bid, there are plenty of signed baseballs, bats, jerseys, and other memorabilia from Major League Baseball stars from yesterday and today, along with a number of one-of-a-kind VIP experiences.

"We can't do what we do without so much outside support, and the generosity and help of the front offices of each of these teams means a great deal to us," said Gary Darling, who served as an MLB umpire for nearly three decades and now serves as Board President for UMPS CARE Charities. "This is our major fundraiser to help support our many initiatives that help children in need - and we ask that everyone help spread the word, bid early and bid often for a great cause." For a complete list of available auction items and to start bidding visit www.mlb.com/UmpsCare.

The auction is currently underway and closes at 10 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 29.

UMPS CARE Charities would like to thank the following MiLB teams for their donations - Aberdeen IronBirds, Akron RubberDucks, Altoona Curve, Asheville Tourists, Bluefield Blue Jays, Boise Hawks, Bowie Baysox, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Bradenton Marauders, Brooklyn Cyclones, Buffalo Bisons, Burlington Royals, Cedar Rapids Kernels, Charleston RiverDogs, Charlotte Knights, Clearwater Threshers, Columbia Fireflies, Danville Braves, Dayton Dragons, Daytona Tortugas, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Dunedin Blue Jays, Eugene Emeralds, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Frederick Keys, Fresno Grizzlies, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Harrisburg Senators, Hickory Crawdads, Hudson Valley Renegades, Indianapolis Indians, Inland Empire 66ers, Iowa Cubs, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Johnson City Cardinals, Kingsport Mets, Lake County Captains, Lakewood Blue Claws, Lansing Lugnuts, Las Vegas Aviators, Lowell Spinners, Memphis Redbirds, Midland RockHounds, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, New Orleans Baby Cakes, Pawtucket Red Sox, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Peoria Chiefs, Potomac Nationals, Princeton Rays, Pulaski Yankees, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Reno Aces, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Rochester Red Wings, Round Rock Express, San Antonio Missions, San Jose Giants, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, South Bend Cubs, Spokane Indians, State College Spikes, Syracuse Mets, Tacoma Rainiers, Tampa Tarpons, Tri-City ValleyCats, West Virginia Power, Williamsport Crosscutters and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

All proceeds from the online auction support UMPS CARE Charities youth programs which connect children and families in the communities in which the umpires work all season through the game they love. UMPS CARE provides once-in-a-lifetime Major League Baseball experiences for critically ill kids, at-risk youth and military families, Build-A-Bear Workshop® experiences for children battling serious illnesses at more than 15 pediatric hospitals in the United States and Canada, college scholarships for deserving young adults who were adopted as children, and financial assistance for families in the baseball community in need. UMPS CARE Charities is the official charity of Major League Baseball umpires.

For more information or to make a bid, visit www.mlb.com/UmpsCare . The auction is currently underway and closes at 10 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 29.

UMPS CARE Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established by Major League Baseball (MLB) umpires to provide financial, in-kind and emotional support for America's youth and families in need. Through its youth-based programs, professional baseball umpires enrich the lives of at-risk youth and children coping with serious illness by providing memorable baseball experiences, supporting pediatric medical care, and raising funds for college scholarships for children adopted later in life. UMPS CARE Charities provides benefactors with "Major League" support by remaining true to its established creed, "Helping People is an Easy Call." For more information visit www.UmpsCare.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.