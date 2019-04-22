Lakewood Defeats Rome 10-5 in Series Opener

ROME, GA - Lakewood erupted for eight runs in the final three innings and dispatched Rome by the final score of 10-5 on Monday evening at State Mutual Stadium.

Tied 2-2 in the 7th inning, Lakewood slugger Alec Bohm hit an opposite field two run homer off Victor Vodnik, giving the BlueClaws a lead they would not surrender. The next inning saw things unravel for the Braves as a pair of doubles and a throwing error helped bring in five Lakewood runs.

Now trailing 9-2, Rome rallied for three in the Bottom of the 8th thanks to a pair of RBI singles by Braulio Vasquez and Andrew Moritz and a sacrifice fly from Carlos Paraguate. Rome brought the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded in the 8th but never got closer than a four run margin. Lakewood added a final tally in the 9th inning for the 10-5 win.

It was a solid night for Brendan Venter at the plate. He put Rome in the lead early with a double and then scored on a wild pitch in the 2nd inning. Venter drove in a run in the 3rd inning on another double, this time scoring Trey Harris. The 2-0 Rome advantage was short-lived as Lakewood used four consecutive hits to get to Jasseel De La Cruz and tie the game up 2-2 in the 4th inning. Lakewood eventually broke it open in a rare off night for the Rome bullpen. De La Cruz received a no decision but was impressive on Monday. He threw 6 innings, allowed two earned runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Vodnik gave up six runs but only three earned. They were the first earned runs he's surrendered all season. All five outs recorded by Vodnik in 1.2 innings came via strikeout.

Venter went 2-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk. Moritz was 3-5 with an RBI.

Rome and Lakewood continue their three game series on Tuesday evening at 7 pm from State Mutual Stadium. Rome will start RHP Jose Olague (1-2, 3.68) while Lakewood will counter with RHP Victor Santos (1-1, 2.08). The series finale will be Wednesday at 10:30 am.

Rome (6-11): 5 R 9 H 2 E

Lakewood (5-13): 10 R 14 H 2 E

W: Jhordany Mezquita (1-2)

L: Victor Vodnik (0-1)

S: Tyler Carr (1)

Time: 3:02

Attendance: 1,413

