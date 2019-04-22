Chandler Strikes out 10 in 5-0 Win

CHARLESTON W.Va. - Clay Chandler struck out a career-high 10 batters and Joseph Rosa capped a four-run third with his first homer of the season to lead the Power to a 5-0 win over the Columbia Fireflies Monday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Chandler (2-0) dominated from the start, fanning the first two Fireflies he faced and striking out the side in order in the third inning.

The Power (10-7) started their scoring in the second inning after Jake Anchia roped a base hit against Jose Butto (0-3). Cesar Trejo followed that up with an RBI double to give West Virginia a 1-0 lead.

In the next inning, Charlie McConnell laced a leadoff triple down the right-field line, the first triple of the season for the Power, and set the stage for the heart of the order. Jarred Kelenic drove in McConnell with a single into center field and Onil Pena doubled to the wall in right-center to increase the lead to 3-0.

With Pena at second, Rosa stepped to the plate and deposited a 382-foot home run over the right-field wall to expand the lead to 5-0.

Chandler returned to the hill with the added cushion and continued to impress, striking out four more Columbia (7-10) hitters over the next two innings to set his new career-high of 10 strikeouts.

The Power bullpen locked down what Chandler started, as the combination of David Ellingson, Elias Espino and Nolan Hoffman allowed just two hits over the final four innings and secured a 5-0 West Virginia victory.

Monday's result marks the sixth straight game that West Virginia has scored at least five runs. The Power is 6-2 when reaching the five-run plateau this season. The pitching staff was just as lethal as the lineup, not issuing a walk in the contest and striking out a combined 14 batters en route to their fourth shutout win of the season.

West Virginia continues their three game set with Columbia Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. RHP Ryne Inman (2-0, 3.00 ERA) heads to the bump for the Power, while the Fireflies go with righty Jaison Vilera (1-1, 6.28 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

Tuesday showcases University of Charleston night at Appalachian Power Park and brings the second Two-for-Tuesday of the 2019 season. New UC President Marty Roth will throw out a first pitch, while all fans can enjoy two-for-one concession specials and purchase two tickets for the price of one only at the Power Box Office, thanks to Rock 105! The highlight of the homestand comes Saturday, April 27, which is Will Ferrell Day at Appalachian Power Park, and includes a Josh Bell cowbell giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

