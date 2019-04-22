Homestand #2 Preview - April 22-28

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power looks to improve upon its 5-1 home record as they welcome the Columbia Fireflies and Asheville Tourists to town for their second seven-game homestand of the 2019 season. The Power's upcoming home stretch is loaded with special events, including the return of several weekly promotions, along with an exclusive Josh Bell cowbell giveaway Saturday, the first Pets in the Park night Wednesday and the continuation of our GetGoWV summer concert series.

ABOUT THE FIREFLIES: Columbia (7-9) will trek their way to Appalachian Power Park for their first of two road series with the Power this season (July 15-17). The Fireflies are led by Ronny Mauricio, who is towards the top of the league in hits (T-2nd - 20) and batting average (10th - .323). The West Virginia lineup will also have to deal with Dedniel Nunez, whose 25 strikeouts rank fourth in the league entering Monday's series opener.

ABOUT THE TOURISTS: A familiar foe to the Power already, Asheville (7-9) makes their first and only trip to Charleston in 2019 after hosting the Power in Asheville last weekend. West Virginia and Asheville split the first two games of the series before the third game was suspended in the top of the fourth inning with the Power holding a 6-0 lead. The four-game set will display the power-hitting duo of Willie MacIver and Will Golsan, who both have four home runs on the season, tied for second in the South Atlantic League.

FAMILY BUCK NIGHT: The best deal your family can get is back on Monday, April 22! Get box seats for $3.00 or general admission tickets for just $1.00, and enjoy hot dogs, popcorn and 12-ounce Pepsi beverages all for just a buck during the homestand opener! Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CHARLESTON NIGHT: Celebrate the University of Charleston on this special Rock 105 Two for Tuesday! Besides enjoying two-for-one concession and ticket specials, new UC President Marty Roth will throw out a first pitch, faculty and students will be in attendance and several in-game promotions will help us honor the international connections of our hometown university! And remember, if the Power wins any Tuesday home game, all fans in attendance are invited to run the bases after the game! Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

PETS IN THE PARK NIGHT: Bring your favorite furry friends out to the ballpark to enjoy a game with the West Virginia Power! Pet passes are just $3.00, with all proceeds going to animal-related charities. Gates open at 6 p.m, and first pitch is on the docket for 7:05 p.m.

NFL DRAFT NIGHT: Enjoy $2.00 cans and 20-ounce beverages, courtesy of Rock 105, while you take in the NFL Draft and a baseball game at Appalachian Power Park. We will announce several picks and have some football-themed promotions throughout the evening. Also, college students can purchase two tickets for the price of one with a valid student ID only at the box office. Gates open at 6 p.m., while first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Enjoy the Kanawha Valley's best pyrotechnical show, presented by Suddenlink, after the final out of Friday's 7:05 p.m. clash with the Asheville Tourists! Gates open at 6 p.m.

JOSH BELL COWBELL GIVEAWAY: A jam-packed day of Will Ferrell references and skits, as well as a Josh Bell cowbell giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates highlights this Saturday afternoon's festivities. Also, bring your unused and expired medication to Appalachian Power Park and drop it off with members of the DEA so that they can be disposed of in a safe manner. Postgame festivities include the 2019 MLB Jr. Home Run Derby, where talented local youth will compete for a chance to swing their way to MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland, Ohio. Also, Creek Don't Rise is set to perform postgame. Gates open 30 minutes earlier on Saturday (12:30 p.m.), while first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

KIDZ SUNDAY FUNDAY: Kids 12 and younger can run the bases after the final out, courtesy of SMART529 College Savings Program, as well as play catch in the outfield before the game. Select Power players will also be available for postgame autographs. Also, if you are a member of the Sheetz Power Kidz Club, you can receive free tickets to all Sunday home games from Sheetz. Gates open at 1 p.m. and first pitch is on tap for 2:05 p.m.

