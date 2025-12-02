Ryan Nembhard Made HISTORY with 28 PTS, 10 AST & 0 TO vs. Nuggets

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends YouTube Video







One word to describe Ryan Nembhard's night...INCREDIBLE! The Mavericks' Two-Way signee became one of three rookies in NBA history with 25+ points, 10+ assists, and 0 turnovers in a single game since 1977-78. #GLeagueAlum







