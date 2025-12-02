Ryan Nembhard Made HISTORY with 28 PTS, 10 AST & 0 TO vs. Nuggets
Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
One word to describe Ryan Nembhard's night...INCREDIBLE! The Mavericks' Two-Way signee became one of three rookies in NBA history with 25+ points, 10+ assists, and 0 turnovers in a single game since 1977-78. #GLeagueAlum
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2025
- Rip City Remix Begin 2025-26 Home Schedule with Home Opener on December 2 at Chiles Center - Rip City Remix
- Greensboro Swarm Garners National Coverage, December 7 Game to Air on NBA TV - Greensboro Swarm
- What's Up, Party People: Join Bluey this Friday Night as Record-Breaking Cleveland Charge Come Back Home to Public Hall - Cleveland Charge
- Golden State Warriors Sign Guard LJ Cryer to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-2026 Broadcast Schedule
- Legends Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Following G League Draft
- Legends Acquire Two Interantional Picks from Motor City
- Legends Acquire 2026 First and Second Round Picks in Trade with Blue