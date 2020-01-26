Rush Sign Beau McCue for Series Finale

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Beau McCue ahead of today's series finale against the Wichita Thunder. The signing marks the fourth Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

In a separate transaction, forward Dexter Dancs has left the Rush to pursue an opportunity in Europe.

McCue, in his first year as a professional, comes to the Rush having played in both the ECHL and SPHL this season. The 6'1", 201-pound forward played in one game with the Jacksonville Icemen and 17 with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, earning 10 points, split between 5 goals and assists, along with a +4 rating.

A native of Missoula, Montana, McCue turned professional after a three-year career in Canadian college hockey, skating with the University of Prince Edward Island in USports. As a Panther, he registered 21 goals, 27 assists, and 48 points in 67 games. Before going to college, McCue played four seasons in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans, earning 170 points, split between 85 goals and assists in 270 games. In his final three seasons, McCue never missed a regular season game, ultimately playing in 230 consecutive WHL games from the end of his first season to his final year as an American. Additionally, McCue served as the Captain of Tri-City in his last season in 2015-16.

Following today's finale against Wichita, the Rush will head to Boise, Idaho to square off against the Mountain Division rival Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop for both games on Friday, January 31st, and Saturday, February 1st, is slated for 7:10 p.m. MDT.

