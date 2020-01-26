Americans Beat Utah 6-3, for Weekend Split

January 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, beat the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night by a score of 6-3. Allen takes three of four points in the two-game series.

Tyler Sheehy and Stepan Falkovsky each had a goal and two assists to lead the way for Allen. The Americans won their 30th game of the season on Saturday night, and remain tied with South Carolina for the most points in the league with 68.

"This was a big win for us tonight, said Americans forward Tyler Sheehy. "Any time you can pick up three of four points on the road against a good hockey team it was a successful weekend."

Brett Pollock and Jordan Topping each had a goal and an assist, while Alex Breton added three helpers.

Dereck Baribeau improved to 5-1-0 this season getting the win in net. Baribeau stopped 26 of 29 Utah shots.

The Allen Americans power play remained hot going 2 for 4. Utah was 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

The Americans host the Tulsa Oilers, next Thursday, January 30th at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.