Steelheads End Road Trip with 6-2 Loss to Tulsa

January 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (24-15-7) snapped their six-game road point streak in a 6-2 loss to the Tulsa Oilers (20-21-5) on Sunday afternoon from the BOK Center.

The Steelheads controlled the early portion of the first period and converted as a result of their efforts. At 8:41, a shot from the blue line by forward Brett Supinski found the stick of forward Marc-Olivier Roy net front for the re-direction and the 1-0 lead. The Oilers answered on their first penalty kill of the afternoon thanks to a breakaway forced by defenseman Jake Clifford at 13:10, tying the game at 1-1.

The two sides traded goals again the second period starting at 1:49 with a tally by Oilers forward Robbie Jackson on a breakaway to jump ahead before Steelheads forward Will Merchant took a one-time shot in the slot at 8:47 coming from below the goal line to tie the game, 2-2. The Oilers then struck three more times before the end of the period beginning at 11:19 thanks to forward Jack Nevins to take back the lead at 3-2. Less than one minute later at 12:13, Oilers forward Bobby Watson added to the advantage, and forward Jacob Benson tallied one more for good measure at 19:01, giving the home side a 5-2 lead.

The Oilers tacked on one more goal in the third period to finish off the night at 14:53 with a shot by forward Cory Ward at the left point, sealing the 6-2 result.

Oilers goaltender Devin Williams (11-9-1) stopped 24 of 26 shots in the win. Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (18-7-5) saved 21 of 26 shots in the loss, and Colton Point halted three of four shots in 20:00 minutes of relief.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

