Growlers Fall 7-6 in a Shootout to the Beast

January 26, 2020





The Newfoundland Growlers finish their three-game road trip picking up three of a possible six points following a 7-6 shootout loss to the Brampton Beast Sunday evening at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Brampton struck first just 2:22 into the game after Matt McLeod capitalized on a two-on-one rush with Erik Bradford and tapped it behind Maksim Zhukov on the Beast's first shot of the game for an early 1-0 lead. The lead didn't last long however, as just over three minutes later Evan Neugold fired a shot through traffic that beat Alex Dubeau for his seventh of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Francois Beauchemin re-stored the lead for the home side with a breakaway tally with 8:34 remaining in the first period, and Daniel Leavens beat Zhukov with 1:24 to play with a powerplay goal to give Brampton a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes, despite the Growlers having a 17-12 advantage in shots.

David Vallorani looked to have given the Beast a 4-1 lead at the 1:08 mark of the second period, but following a review it was deemed no-goal. Marcus Power cut the deficit to one 2:23 later after being left all alone in front of the Brampton net and re-directing a Giorgio Estephan pass home to become the first Growler this season to hit the 20-goal plateau and making it a 3-2 game, and Aaron Luchuk tied it up with his 14th of the season while playing four-on-four at 11:09 of the middle frame.

Joe Duszak gave the Growlers their first lead of the game with 4:32 to play in the second period after making good on a Beast turnover that left the All-Star defenseman wide open for a 4-3 game, but David Vallorani responded 1:31 later with a bullet off the faceoff for a 4-4 score after 40 minutes of play.

Matt Petgrave put the Beast ahead once again with 12:42 remaining in the third period after wristing one up and over Zhukov for a 5-4 score, but the Growlers replied once again when Justin Brazeau sniped a power play tally past Dubeau exactly one minute later to tie the game at 5-5.

Daniel Leavens continued the back-and-forth affair with 8:06 to play with his second of the night, and Garrett Johnston responded with a rocket of a slap-shot with 4:21 to go for a 6-6 score, and to send the game into overtime.

A full seven-minute overtime saw both teams strike iron, but solved nothing to set the stage for the first shootout for the Growlers this season, where Lindsay Sparks scored the only goal to hand the Growlers a 7-6 loss.

Quick Hits

Maksim Zhukov returned to the Growlers net following an 11-game absence due to injury

Marcus Power extended his point streak to six games

The three stars were 3 - J. Duszak (NFL), 2 - D. Leavens (BRM) and 1 - L. Sparks (BRM)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers return home and will look to extend their 16-game home winning streak during a pair of weekend games against the Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators beginning Friday night at Mile One Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at mileonecentre.com and at the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Newfoundland Growlers (30-11-0-1) at Brampton Beast (25-17-2-0)

Sunday, January 26th - CAA Centre - Brampton, Ontario

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st BRM 2:22 M. McLeod (3) E. Bradford, J. Leef V 6 13 14 17 43 H 4 5 18 19 25

1 - 1 2 1st NFL 5:36 E. Neugold (7) M. Power, Z. O'Brien V 4 8 9 10 22 H 10 16 20 23 46

1 - 2 3 1st BRM 11:28 F. Beauchemin (17) N. Todd V 4 8 9 10 22 H 10 16 20 23 46

1 - 3 4 1st BRM 18:36 D. Leavens (19) D. Pacan, D. Vallorani PP V 3 10 21 26 H 10 22 28 61 97

2 - 3 5 2nd NFL 3:31 M. Power (20) B. Ferguson, G. Estephan PP V 9 10 21 22 29 H 3 12 16 22

3 - 3 6 2nd NFL 11:09 A. Luchuk (14) J. Duszak, G. Johnston V 3 21 26 39 H 10 16 20 23

4 - 3 7 2nd NFL 15:28 J. Duszak (9) V 3 9 10 21 22 H 4 5 12 19 25

4 - 4 8 2nd BRM 17:01 D. Vallorani (22) D. Pacan V 6 9 10 22 43 H 3 22 28 61 97

4 - 5 9 3rd BRM 7:18 M. Petgrave (7) D. Leavens V 3 6 9 39 43 H 3 22 28 61 97

5 - 5 10 3rd NFL 8:18 J. Brazeau (15) A. Luchuk PP V 3 14 17 26 39 H 3 5 19 22

5 - 6 11 3rd BRM 11:56 D. Leavens (20) L. Sparks, D. Vallorani PP V 6 13 29 43 H 10 22 28 61 97

6 - 6 12 3rd NFL 15:39 G. Johnston (2) M. Bradley, J. Duszak V 3 21 26 27 29 H 3 5 18 19 22

