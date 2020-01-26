Jekyll and Hyde for the Railers Who Suffer 6-0 Loss to Adirondack

January 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC(17-25-2-0, 36pts) closed out the three in three weekend suffering a 6-0 loss to theAdirondack Thunder (18-18-5-5, 46pts)in front of 4,005 fans at the DCU Center on Sunday afternoon.The Railers host the Reading Royals for a pair of games next weekend at the DCU Center starting Friday January 31 at 7:05pm.

Nikita Popugaev (2-0-2) and Matt Salhany (2-0-2) each scored a pair of goals for Adirondack while James Henry (0-3-3) and Mike Szmatula (0-3-3) all recorded three assists. Sean Romeo registered a 21 save shutout in his Adirondack Thunder debut as the Railers were shutout for the sixth time this season.

The first period did not go the Railers way as John Edwardh (13th) was able to capitalize after a feed from the corner and in the high slot Edwardh gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead just 88 seconds into the game. At 12:45 of the frame Casey Pierro-Zabotel (20th) collected his team leading score zipping one by Ian Milosz from the right circle. Adirondack took a 2-0 lead into the locker room through 20 minutes of play and outshot Worcester 17-9.

Adirondack opened the game up in the second with four goals as it was Nikita Popugaev (7th) at 2:55 and then Matt Salhany (15th) on the power-play to hand Adirondack a 4-0 advantage. Evan Buitenhuis came in relief for Ian Milosz after the fourth goal and Matt Salhany (16th) notched his second score of the afternoon firing one over the glove of Buitenhuis to increase the lead to 5-0. After review it was determined that Nikita Popugaev (8th) increase the Thunder to 6-0 at 17:40. Adirondack led 6-0 through 40 minutes of play holding the advantage in shots 32-16.

Neither team would score in the third period as shots were even at five apiece as the Railers suffered a 6-0 loss to Adirondack.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Sean Romeo (21 saves, Win) 2nd star: James Henry (0-3-3) 1st star: Matt Salhany (2-0-2) .... final shots were 37-27 in favor of Adirondack....Sean Romeo (7-2-0) made 21 saves on 21 shots for Adirondack.... Ian Milosz (3-4-0) made 19 saves on 23 shots for Worcester while Evan Buitenhuis made 12 saves on 14 shots in relief.... Worcester went 0-for-1 on the power play while Adirondack went 1-for-4.... Dante Salituro, Jordan Samuels-Thomas (INJ), JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (INJ), Yanick Turcotte (INJ) and Tanner Pond (IR) did not dress for Worcester.... Mike Cornell, David Quenneville, Linus Soderstrom, and Jakub Skarek are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Worcester was outscored on the weekend 15-3.... The Railers are 8-14-2-0 on home ice this season.... Aranud Durandeau, Justin Murray, and Nic Pierog led all Worcester skaters with three shots a piece....the Railers are now 13-15-1-0 under GM/coach Cunniff.... The Railers are now 20-12-2-0 all-time vs. the Thunder and 8-6-1-0 at the DCU Center....

What's on tap - Four Game Home-Stand Continues!

On Friday, Jan 31 the Railers host the Reading Royals on a 2-3-4 Fridayon 100FM The Pike Classic Hits Night. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Light in the Bud Light Lounge! Hang out with Cruisin Bruce Palmer, Chuck Perks, Adam Webster, and Keith Stephens from 100FM The Pike and enjoy classic hits throughout the game for you chance to win concert tickets!

On Saturday, Feb 1 the Railers host the Reading Royals at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAYwith a Zamboni coin bank giveaway courtesy of Cornerstone Bank. Saturday Night Signings will feature a Railers player(s) signing autographs during the first intermission in the Fallon Health Pavilion. Tickets are as low as $15!

Don't forget... Ricky Duran from the Voice will perform the national anthem on Saturday, Feb 8 on PINK in the RINK Night to benefit the Cup Crusaders. Score a VIP meet and greet package with Ricky Duran by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750.

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.