Sparks Plays the Hero as Beast Defeat Growlers in Shootout

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Lindsay Sparks scored the shootout winner as the Brampton Beast downed the Newfoundland Growlers 7-6 in a shootout on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast returned home from their two-game road swing and faced off against the Newfoundland Growlers for only the third time this season. The Beast were looking to break a three-game losing skid entering the contest.

Brampton started off the game hot with a goal from Matt McLeod. Erik Bradford chipped the puck loose and went in on a two-on-one. He slid the puck to McLeod who buried behind Maksim Zhukov for a 1-0 Beast lead at 2:22.

The Growlers fired back and got a goal off the stick of Evan Neugold. The defenseman walked in and fired a shot that eluded Alex Dubeau and tied the game 1-1 at 5:36.

The rest of the period belonged to the Beast, as Francois Beauchemin extended the lead with a wicked shot on the breakaway. The chance was set-up off the great pass from Nathan Todd. That goal made it 2-1 Brampton at 11:28.

The Beast got a chance on the power play and Dan Leavens was able to fire home his 19th of the season off a down low feed from David Pacan. That made it 3-1 Beast at 18:36.

Brampton took their 3-1 lead into the first intermission but would trail in shots 17-12.

The first half of the second frame belonged to the Growlers, who scored three staright goals to take a 4-3 lead. Marcus Power, Aaron Luchuk and Joseph Duszak all tallied for the Growlers in that frame.

With time close to expiring, Brampton roared back and David Vallorani fired an absolute bullet into the back of the net to tie the game four apiece. Brampton retired to their dressing room tied 4-4 after 40 minutes of play. They would be behind in shots 29-22.

The third period saw the Beast and Growlers exchange a pair of goals apiece. Matt Petgrave and Daniel Leavens scored for Brampton and Justin Brazeau and Garrett Johnston potted for the Growlers.

The two clubs engaged in a spirited overtime, which saw a bevy of chances for both sides. The extra seven minutes solved nothing, so a shootout was needed.

Lindsay Sparks shot first and was the only skater to score a goal, as the Beast knocked off the Growlers in the shootout 7-6.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Duszak (NFL) 2) Leavens (BRA) 1) Sparks (BRA) Brampton finished the night two-for-four on the man advantage. Newfoundland went two-for-four. The Beast will now hit the road for two games against the Newfoundland Growlers on January 31st and February 1st.

