Romeo's First Pro Shutout Leads Thunder to Fourth Straight Victory
January 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Thunder goaltender Sean Romeo turned away all 21 shots he saw as he recorded his first professional shutout in Adirondack's 6-0 win over the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon at the DCU Center. The Thunder have now won four games in a row, including sweeping the three-in-three weekend.
It took just 1:28 for the first goal to be scored in Sunday afternoon's contest. Kelly Summers grabbed the puck at the near half wall and centered a feed to John Edwardh. Edwardh's redirection beat Worcester netminder Ian Milosz five-hole to put Adirondack up 1-0.
The Thunder added another goal at 12:45 after Casey Pierro-Zabotel snuck the puck past Milosz for his 20th of the season. James Henry sent a pass into the offensive zone which set up Pierro-Zabotel's offensive chance. James Phelan gathered the secondary assist.
Adirondack added four more goals in the second period, with the first one coming just 2:55 into the frame. Ryan Walker won a faceoff in the offensive zone right to Nikita Popugaev whose wrist shot squeaked past Milosz for his sixth of the year to make it 3-0. At 6:14, Matt Salhany forced the puck past Milosz from the top of the crease on the powerplay to make it 4-0. Mike Szmatula and James Henry picked up the assists.
After Matt Salhany struck again at 16:02 on a 4-on-4. Salhany snuck a wrist shot over the shoulder of Evan Buitenhuis, who replaced Milosz after Popugaev's goal. The lone assist was awarded to James Henry. Just 1:38 later, Mike Szmatula fed Nikita Popugaev for his second of the game after the puck just crossed the goal line to make it 6-0.
The Thunder went on to outshoot the Railers 37-21 and go 1-for-4 on the powerplay, killing off the only Worcester man-advantage.
Up Next
The Thunder take on the Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday, January 29th. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm.
Adirondack Thunder goaltender Sean Romeo turns away the Worcester Railers
